Controversy erupts as Elena Rybakina's ex-coach Stefano Vukov reportedly makes his presence felt at Dubai Tennis Championships amid ban

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 21, 2025 08:10 GMT
Elena Rybakina Stefano Vukov
Elena Rybakina (L) and Stefano Vukov | Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina’s controversy with her former coach, Stefano Vukov, has been a hot topic in tennis for months. The saga took a new turn at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships when the latter made his presence felt despite being banned from the WTA.

Rybakina and Vukov split in August last year, just before the US Open, amid an ongoing WTA investigation into him. However, she brought him back into her team at the start of 2025. Just days ago, the WTA concluded its investigation and upheld his ban, ruling that he would remain suspended for a year.

The Athletic recently released a report uncovering disturbing details about their relationship. The report alleged that their connection went beyond professional boundaries, revealed that Rybakina’s mother had pleaded with Vukov not to make her cry, and suggested that his behavior towards her may have contributed to her struggles with insomnia.

Since Stefano Vukov is currently banned from officially coaching Elena Rybakina and cannot obtain tournament credentials, he was not present in person to support her in Dubai. However, his father was reportedly in the stands during her quarterfinal match against Sofia Kenin, where she secured a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory to reach the semifinals.

Take a look below at Vukov's father (extreme right):

Stefano Vukov's father reportedly being present at Elena Rybakina's Dubai QF leaves fans fuming

Stefano Vukov (L) and Elena Rybakina pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty
Stefano Vukov (L) and Elena Rybakina pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Stefano Vukov's father being present during Elena Rybakina's quarterfinal match at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships didn’t sit well with fans on X (formerly Twitter). Many struggled to understand why he was there and what his role even was.

One fan wrote:

"Great performance. I have a few questions. What is Father Vukov's role here? Why does he have to be here? Is he making sure that Lena doesn't run away? What do these psychotic family really want from Lena? Lena has become so isolated that even her own family isn't around."
"Vukov got his daddy showing up as a surrogate since he’s banned??? Nah this is some next-level s*it get that man away from her I’m so serious," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Throw that man AND his father in front of the bus and I'm so serious, bc WHY are you OK with your grown-a** son grooming a teenage girl? HELL."
"What?! So no more Anna (Lena’s sister) but Father Vukov instead. Oh Elena you need to wake the f**k up, because that’s not look good for you," another joined in.

One user commented:

"Vukov’s father was there again??? Sick fam…"
"Wow, I didn’t know Vukov’s father was there. That family has a strange hold on her," another posted.
Interestingly, the man believed to be Stefano Vukov's father was also spotted in the stands alongside him at the 2024 French Open cheering on Elena Rybakina.

Take a look at the picture below:

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
