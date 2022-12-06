"That's going to be a lifetime of friendship" - Kim Clijsters on Roger Federer's connection with Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters has expressed her admiration for the bond that Roger Federer shares with Rafael Nadal.

One of the greatest players ever, Federer retired from professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in September, putting an end to a glorious career that lasted 24 years. For his last match, the Swiss legend decided to partner with his friend Nadal as they lost a close contest against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

What followed was an unforgettable moment for tennis fans who watched Federer and Nadal shed tears while sitting next to each other. Speaking on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast recently, Belgium's Clijsters stated that watching the two players show appreciation for each other made her emotional.

"I was crying my eyes out, especially when Mirka walked on the court and hugged him, and obviously seeing him with the players on the court and his connection with Rafa. Okay, Rafa and Novak are still playing, but I guess the connection between Rafa and Roger, just their history and you could see the appreciation for everything that they have done, what they have been able to achieve in tennis, and then also realize that this all does come to an end." Clijsters said.

Four-time Major winner Clijsters further said that she had no doubt that both players would remain friends for the rest of their lives. She also praised their respective families for their upbringing.

"I think it was more of an appreciating kind of night. For me to see Rafa and Roger, without a doubt, that's going to be a lifetime of friendship. They have such nice families, their parents are great, and their coaches and teams are so respectful. I always think that it really comes from a lot of that, the background, how you are brought up, to respect your opponent. There were definitely moments [in their careers] when they were frustrated with each other but as you get older, you realize how impressive it is what they have done," she added.

Rafael Nadal hopes to play with Roger Federer in the future

Rafael Nadal recently organized a South American exhibition tour following the end of his 2022 season.

After his match against Casper Ruud in Colombia's Bogota, he addressed the crowd and stated that Roger Federer was sad about the fact that he couldn't visit the country in recent times. However, the Spaniard also assured the crowd of the two players playing a match in Colombia in the future.

"A good partner for a few years, perhaps the greatest rival of my sports career, Federer. He didn't have the opportunity because of a very difficult situation to play in front of all of you. He always told me about the great disappointment and sadness that this caused him. And honestly, from here, I say that I am confident that in the future, I can be here with him, playing a game in front of all of you," Nadal said.

