From grand welcomes to Roger Federer connection, relive Rafael Nadal's best moments from the Latin America tour

Rafael Nadal made a special announcement via social media on September 30 that he will be organizing an exhibition tournament throughout South America, where he will be joined by Casper Ruud.

The highly successful tour came to an end a couple of days ago as the World No. 2 and 3 players visited a total of six countries in 10 days. Fans were happy to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion in a relaxed mood. Both players seemed to be having a lot of fun after ending their seasons at the ATP Finals last month.

Apart from some light-hearted moments during their matches in front of sold-out arenas, they made the most of their trip off the court as well. Let's take a look at the best moments from the tour.

Grand welcomes for Rafael Nadal throughout the tour

Rafael Nadal has been one of the biggest names in tennis for the last 18 years. Although his tennis skills and stats are enough for him to be a fan favorite, the 36-year-old's gentle behavior on and off the court has made him even more popular among tennis lovers all around the world.

That was why he received the loudest of cheers every time he stepped on the court in Latin America, especially at the Roca Park Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Plaza de Toros in Mexico City.

Bienvenido campeón El mejor de todos los tiempos está en Argentina: ⁦ @RafaelNadal ⁩ is in da house

Rafa Nadal y su presentación en el Tennis Fest en la Plaza de Toros México 🥎 ¡APLAUSOS!

Moments that went viral

Unlike a tour match where Nadal is dead serious about his game, he took it easy during the exhibition matches in South America. There were multiple occasions when the Spaniard surprised fans with never-before-seen shots. One of the highlights of the tour came in the first match itself when the Mallorcan jumped into the air to hit a monstrous forehand down the line, thus ending a seven-shot rally.

Nadal produced another unusual moment when he pretended to hit a smash against Ruud but ended up playing a drop shot to entertain the spectators in Mexico.

Fake smash drop shot by Rafa Nadal

While seated in his chair during a match at Brazil's Mineirinho Arena, Nadal turned to the crowd and offered a young fan his racquet and a chance to play against Ruud. The entire arena cheered for the little boy as he sprinted to the baseline for a brief moment.

Making a kid come on the court and playing with Casper. He was so excited that he went on the same side of the net than Casper and started celebrating



Rafa with a beautiful gesture 🥹

One of the coolest videos surfaced online in which the two stars were seen displaying their football skills inside an empty airport in Belo Horizonte as they waited for their late-night flight from Brazil to Ecuador.

Results of the 5 matches between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud (L) and Rafael Nadal

The tour kicked off on November 23 in Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires, where Nadal beat World No. 3 Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2. The 14-time French Open champion once again emerged victorious in the second match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where he won 7-6(4), 7-5.

Ruud finally downed his idol 6-4, 6-4 in Quito, Ecuador. However, the Spaniard used his experience to win the last two matches 7-5, 6-4 and 7-6(7), 6-4 in Bogota and Mexico City, respectively.

"I'm confident that Federer and I will play a game in front of all of you" - Rafael Nadal's top quotes on tour

Nadal doubled the excitement of already pumped-up fans in Colombia after his match when he told the spectators that he would return with Roger Federer to play a match in the future.

"A good partner for a few years, perhaps the greatest rival of my sports career, Federer. He didn't have the opportunity because of a very difficult situation to play in front of all of you. He always told me about the great disappointment and sadness that this caused him. And honestly, from here, I say that I am confident that in the future, I can be here with him, playing a game in front of all of you," Nadal said.

During his address to the crowd after the last match in Mexico City, the Spaniard stated that it might be the last time that he played in the city.

"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar and the 2024 season seems far away. I can only say thank you for the unconditional support, it is a country that has treated me like another Mexican. It's hard for me to say goodbye to you," he said.

During a press conference in Quito, the World No. 2 was asked if he considered himself the greatest of all time. The legendary player replied that creating good memories was more important for him.

"For me, the important legacy is that all the people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me. In the end, personal issues, education, respect, and the affection with which you can treat people go above the professional issue," he said.

Rafael Nadal's next tournament

The former World No. 1 will next be seen at the inaugural edition of the mixed-team event — United Cup — to be played in Australia from December 29 to January 8. He will be joined by teammates Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and David Vega Hernandez.

