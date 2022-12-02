Watch: Rafael Nadal hits hilarious fake smash drop shot against Casper Ruud in Mexico

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal concluded his South American exhibition tour in Mexico City on December 1 with a 7-6, 6-4 win against World No. 3 Casper Ruud. The match at the packed Plaza de Toros was dotted with fun moments that entertained the 42,000 spectators in attendance.

One such moment came in the second set with Nadal leading 7-6, 2-3, 15-0. The Spaniard's forehand deep into the corner pushed Ruud off the court, who barely managed to hit it back. The 22-time Grand Slam winner rushed forward and attempted to hit a smash but missed it. The ball, anyway, bounced and dropped on Ruud's side of the court, with the Norwegian unable to reach it in time and his racquet slipping out of his hand in the process.

The enthralling point put the former World No. 1 30-0 ahead and received a resounding roar from the crowd.

You can watch the point here:

𝐿𝓁𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤☄🌠🚀 @tennis_lol



Fox Sports 3 Mx

Fake smash drop shot by Rafa NadalFox Sports 3 Mx Fake smash drop shot by Rafa Nadal😆📹 Fox Sports 3 Mxhttps://t.co/sSkEjYyuUw

Mexico City was the sixth and final leg of Rafael Nadal's South American tour that spanned over six countries. The tour began in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week, where Nadal and Ruud were also joined by Argentine greats Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko.

The Spaniard then headed to Santiago, Chile, where he beat 25-year-old Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo. Ruud joined him once again over the course of the tour in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, followed by Quito, Ecuador, and Bogota, Colombia, before it came to an end in Mexico City on Thursday.

Ruud was an important part of the former World No. 1's tour, having played him five times. While the veteran Mallorcan won four times, the 2022 French and US Open runner-up managed to earn his solitary win over the southpaw at Quito with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

Both the World No. 2 and the World No. 3 will now take a well-earned break before beginning their preparations for next season.

"When I arrive here, I feel at home" - Rafael Nadal on his reception in Mexico

Rafael Nadal with the winners' trophy at the Tennis Fest GNP

The highly popular and affable Rafael Nadal received a rousing reception in each of the countries he visited during his Latin American tour. Mexico, however, has a special place in his heart.

Out of his staggering 92 titles, four have come in Mexico, including this year's Acapulco Open in February. Speaking the same language also helps him connect with his fans in the country. Naturally, the Spaniard appreciates all the love he gets in this part of the world.

While speaking to the press after his match against Ruud in Mexico City, the 36-year-old said:

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger, I don't feel like a foreigner, in the end when you're in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes