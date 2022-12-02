"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a foreigner" - Rafael Nadal on receiving 'warm welcome' from Mexican fans 

Rafael Nadal concluded his Latin American tour in Mexico on Friday. He also played exhibition matches in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Columbia.

While speaking to the press, the Spaniard revealed that he felt "at home" in Mexico because of the same language both countries share, among other things.

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger, I don't feel like a foreigner, in the end when you're in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home," he said.

Nadal went on to say that the reception he received was "spectacular" and that he has great memories of the places he visited in the country.

“The reception of the people I feel is spectacular. It is a country where people know how to have fun, a happy country. And well, in all the places I have been in the country in Cozumel, Tulum, Playa Mujeres, and Acapulco, I have always been happy, I have always taken good memories of the places, but also of the people, of the food, of everything, and that always encourages me to come back," he added.

The tennis legend defeated World No. 3 Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-4 in an exhibition match at the Plaza de toros Mexico with over 42,000 spectators in attendance.

"It's been an exciting year with a lot of things happening to me throughout" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the match

While addressing the crowd in Bogota, Columbia, a few days ago, Nadal reflected on his "exciting" year, adding that his tour of Latin America would give him "incredible energy" for next season.

"Well, it's been an exciting year with a lot of things happening to me throughout the year," he said. "Some of them are very, very good, others more complicated, but without a doubt at the end of the year having this tour of Latin America, passing through Colombia without a doubt, which is only the second time in my life that I have the opportunity to be here, well, it's incredible energy for next year."

