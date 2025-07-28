"That's why I didn't play" - Coco Gauff reveals real reason behind skipping Citi DC Open as she admits difficulties behind hectic WTA schedule

Coco Gauff recently shed light on her absence from the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. Gauff, the WTA No. 2, decided to skip the combined ATP and WTA 500 event, but will return to action at the ongoing WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada.

The two-time Major champion endured a disastrous grasscourt swing before skipping the Mubadala Citi DC Open. She played two matches on grass and lost both, including her first-round outing at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

At a pre-tournament press conference ahead of her campaign at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Coco Gauff cited the hectic WTA schedule as the reason behind her absence in the American capital. According to the 21-year-old, it made sense for her to train instead of playing competitive matches in Washington.

"Yeah, it was nice to actually have some time in between. That's why I didn't play D.C., because I wanted to just have a real training block, which I hadn't had in a while just because of how our schedule is," Gauff said.

She also laid bare her appreciation for the National Bank Open because of the unique way in which its host cities Montreal and Toronto switch up the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events every year. Last year, Montreal hosted the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, while Toronto hosted the WTA 1000 tournament.

"Being back in Montreal is great, and it's definitely refreshing. I like that they change it every other year just because it feels different each time. Yeah, I'm happy to be back here. I like this tournament a lot and would love to do great here one of these years," the WTA No. 2 added.

Coco Gauff exited last year's National Bank Open after suffering 3R upset; set to start this year's campaign in 2R against fiery compatriot Danielle Collins

Coco Gauff during a practice session at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

At last year's WTA 1000 event of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Coco Gauff was the top seed. She received a first-round bye and began her campaign with a fine 6-4, 6-4 second-round win over qualifier Wang Yafan. However, Diana Shnaider stunned the American 6-4, 6-1 in the third round.

Gauff is the top seed again in the women's singles main draw of the National Bank Open this year. Having received a first-round bye, she is slated to face Danielle Collins in the second round. It will mark Gauff and Collins' maiden WTA Tour-level clash.

Collins, a former World No. 7, registered a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the first round against Viktoriya Tomova.

