"That's the most important thing Novak Djokovic has, and I try to take in my own game" - Carlos Alcaraz on Serb's mental prowess ahead of US Open

Three-time former winner Novak Djokovic and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be the two biggest contenders for the 2023 US Open, which commences with main-draw action on Monday (August 28). The duo, however, have already played two big finals in as many months.

While the Spaniard bested Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, the Serb got his revenge in Cincinnati last week. And if Alcaraz's words are anything to go by, the final in Cincinnati is still fresh in his memory.

Speaking to the media ahead of the US Open, Alcaraz said Novak Djokovic's mental strength was his most prized asset.

He elaborated, saying that the Serb never gives up and that it was a quality that he was trying to imbibe into his own game.

"Probably his mental rock. I going to say he never give up. I mean, tough, tough moment, probably he shows that he's down and he's going to lose, and he's always give the chance to himself to keep playing and be able to win," Alcaraz said.

"Probably that's the most important thing that he has, and I try to take in my own game. Like in the final that we played, it was exactly the same I'm talking about. That's something that I learn and I'll try to do in my own game," he continued.

Notably, Djokovic had come back from losing the lead in the deciding set at the Cincinnati final. The Serb failed to convert a couple of match points at 5-3 before eventually prevailing in a tiebreaker.

Alcaraz heaped further praise on his opponent, saying Djokovic was one of the greatest tennis players of all time and that everything that he did was "unbelievable".

"Well, obviously he's one of the greatest of all time from our sport. No doubts about it. Everything he does in the game is unbelievable," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic hope for winning return at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are among the former US Open champions set to feature in this year's draw.

Speaking to the media in the same interaction, the Spaniard said he was feeling good on the practice courts and was super excited to play his first match at Flushing Meadows since he lifted the trophy here 12 months ago.

"Yeah, I think I'm ready. I'm practicing well. Obviously I'm super excited to play my first match here in US Open again. So let's get it," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Novak Djokovic begins his campaign with a first-round opponent against Alexandre Muller, and Alcaraz will face Dominik Koepfer in her opener.

