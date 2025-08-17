"That's what kids are for" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian finds unlikely partner in daughter Olympia to pursue his Gladiator dreams

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an amusing parenting moment, involving their older daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams and her husband share two daughters - Olympia, born in 2017, and Adira River Ohanian, born in 2023. Ohanian recently shared an adorable moment with Olympia, stating he found a perfect sidekick in his daughter to live his own Gladiator dream. He expressed his love for Russell Crowe's Gladiator movie, flaunting Maximus' (a lead character in the movie) helmet he owns. He further joked that although he owns the helmet, it no longer fits his head. However, instead of being disappointed, Ohanian shared a sweet moment, where Olympia is seen donning the helmet. &quot;Yes I own the helmet from Gladiator, and no it doesn’t fit on my giant head, but that’s what kids are for,&quot; Ohanian wrote, sharing the moment. In a video, where Olympia is proudly seen flaunting the helmet, the legendary tennis player's husband wrote:&quot;Yes, I own this helmet.&quot;Alike her husband Ohanian, Serena Williams is frequently seen sharing warm moments with her daughters, the glimpses of which she shares on her social media. The tennis legend recently introduced her younger daughter to the sport and was seen training with Adira on her hips. “I think we, as women, don’t give ourselves credit&quot; - Serena Williams opens up on motherhoodSerena Williams during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)Serena Williams recently opened up about motherhood, taking pride in her approach towards parenthood. The tennis ace further stated that although mother;s play an important role in their kids' lives, they don't take enough credit. She further took pride in doing all the things for Olympia. including being a room mom at school. “I think I’m good at it,” she said “But I want to explore if I can be great at it. I’m a wonderful mom. I think we, as women, don’t give ourselves credit, but I’m a great mom. I really am. I do everything. I'm freaking the room mom at Olympia’s school this year.” (via time.com)“I try to be less on baby, but she's just so cute,” says Williams. “How do you not give her all the attention in the world? Oh my God. It’s so hard.” Reflecting on her daughter's argument, she said:“When Olympia tells Adira no, I'm just like, ‘Excuse me, you have to share’ because it's triggering.&quot;Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian exchanged their vows on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans.