"That's literally a slice";"Spreading lies" - Fans react to Andrey Rublev unleashing his 'one-handed backhand' in Dubai opener win

Fans recently ridiculed TennisTV for calling Andrey Rublev's slice a 'one-handed backhand'.

Rubelv is currently competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships and has successfully made it to the quarterfinals. He entered the tournament as the second seed and defeated Zhang Zhizhen in the Round of 32 and Arthur Cazaux in the Round of 16.

In his match against Cazaux, Rublev produced an incredible slice in the second set which left the Frenchman stunned, who thought the ball might land out. However, the ball fell in giving Rublev a crucial point.

TennisTV posted this point on social media and called the shot by the 26-year-old a one-handed backhand.

"Rublev with the ONE-HANDED backhand," TennisTV captioned the post.

Fans, meanwhile, had a different opinion about the shot made by Andrey Rublev, calling it a slice rather than a backhand. They responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter) to express their views with one fan saying:

"that's literally a slice"

Another fan felt that it was an obvious slice and criticized TennisTV for seemingly spreading lies and using a clickbait caption so that the audience would watch the entire video.

"Spreading lies just to let us watch the entire clip! That’s a slice??"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Andrey Rublev will face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals

Andrey Rublev & Sebastian Korda

Andrey Rublev will face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Russian made it to the final last year but lost to compatriot and rival Daniil Medvedev in the final 6-2, 6-2.

Rublev defeated Cazaux in his Round of 16 match 6-4, 6-4 to claim a place in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Sebastian Korda dominated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-0 in his Round of 16 tie. The duo has met 3 times in the past with the Russian winning all of their encounters. Korda is yet to win a set against Rublev.

Rublev and Korda faced each other for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Open which was won by the World No. 5 after a hard-fought match 7-5, 7-6(7). Their next match came in the final of the 2022 Gijon Open which again went the Russian's way 6-2, 6-3.

The two recently met at the 2024 Australian Open in the third round with the match going Rublev's way for the third time 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-4. The winner of this match will play the winner of Alexander Bublik vs Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals.