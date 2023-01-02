"That's the place where he feels the best" - Roger Federer hasn't given up on tennis yet, reveals ex-coach

Former tennis player and former coach of Roger Federer, Ivan Ljubicic, revealed that the Swiss has continued to keep in touch with the sport and practices often on the court.

The Swiss maestro retired from professional tennis after the end of the Laver Cup, where he last played his final competitive match alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal in doubles.

While speaking to Marion Bartoli on her podcast, Ljubicic mentioned that Federer has continued to train and would like to have fun on the court as feels his best there.

"He still practices when he can, he is still staying active, and he feels good. His life hasn't changed much. I know he would like to have fun on the tennis courts, that's the place where he feels the best," said the Croat.

The former World No. 3 coached the 20-time Grand Slam champion from 2016 to 2022 and helped him win three Grand Slams and reach No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

"Roger Federer you can call a magician. You don’t know what is coming" - Sumit Nagal

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal referred to Roger Federer as a magician. Nagal had his one and only match against the Swiss at the 2019 US Open in the opening round and lost in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 6-4.

"Federer you can call a magician. You don’t know what is coming. That is one of the most annoying parts to play against him that you have no clue.", Nagal said. "Is this guy going to hit a second serve and come to the net? Is he going for a short cross-court backhand? Or trying to make you (come) in."

The 25-year pointed out that the tennis icon has too many options and shots in his arsenal to beat his opponent with.

"He has too many options, you know. You realize it but in the end, you also need to know what you are capable of and not capable of," he added.

The former World No. 122, who is currently gearing up to compete at the ATP 250 Maharashtra Open in Pune, spoke about the Swiss' popularity in India.

"In India, Roger is a very big guy and probably the most famous tennis player in India, and I was the only tennis player (from India) to ever win a set (against him). That’s why it became a little bit big," he revelaed.

