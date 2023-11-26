Maria Sharapova may have retired from professional tennis but fans are still hopeful of witnessing the Russian play on the tour again.

Sharapova played the final match of her career at the 2020 Australian Open, where she suffered a first-round defeat against Donna Vekic. At 32 years old, the five-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport due to persistent injuries, feeling that she was no longer at her peak.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Sharapova was asked by a fan about what would motivate her to play tennis again. The former World No. 1 candidly said even she didn't know the answer to that.

"That's a really tough question. I don't know the answer," Sharapova said on her Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova answers a fan's question about her playing tennis again

Sharapova also said she is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

"I am, I will see you shortly," she said.

Sharapova on her Instagram stories

When asked by a fan whether they could expect more of her workout posts in the future, Sharapova admitted that she found it "strange" to record and post such sessions.

"You're right. I should record them more often. It's just very strange to workout and recording yourself working out. But I guess that's the thing. I should get a new tripod," the Russian stated.

Sharapova shares plans for posting her workout videos

Maria Sharapova: "Toward the end of my career, I tried very hard to get my body back in shape"

Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Italian Open

Maria Sharapova said she worked hard to get herself back to fit and injury-free in the latter stages of her professional career.

In a recent interview with Tennis Canada, the former World No. 1 admitted that her decision to go hard on herself stemmed from stubbornness, something that she eventually had to overcome.

"Toward the end of my career, I tried very, very hard to get my body back in shape and injury-free. A lot of that came from my stubbornness because I truly believed I could repair my ligaments and my tendons in my shoulder just if I worked harder," Sharapova said.

"Sometimes, you have to let go of that stubbornness in order for there to be more beautiful things in your life to open up," she added.

Maria Sharapova retired with a total of 36 titles including five Grand Slams under her belt. With two titles at the French Open and a title each from the Australian Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open, she became the first Russian-born player to achieve a career Grand Slam.

Sharapova is expected to return to the court next year, but to try hands on a different sport. She will partner with John McEnroe for the Pickleball Slam 2 where they will face off against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for a $1 million purse.