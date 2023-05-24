Andy Murray made fun of compatriot Liam Broady for his 2023 French Open attire.

Broady is competing in the Roland Garros qualifiers this week. He made an impressive comeback after losing the first set to secure a victory in the first round. He hit 25 winners and overpowered his French opponent, Arthur Gea, to defeat him 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly two and a half hours.

After successfully winning the first round of qualifying, Broady took to social media to share a picture of himself donning the official Bidi Badu outfit for this year's Roland Garros. The Brit opted for a bold and vibrant ensemble by wearing a multi-colored kit.

After Broady asked his followers for their opinions on his attire, Murray couldn't resist pulling his compatriot's leg. The former World No. 1 questioned how he could wear such a shocking outfit at the prestigious French Open, along with several laughing emojis.

"Did you actually wear that at Roland garros? 😂 😂 fair play mate that's a shocker," Murray commented.

Andy Murray hopes to have a deep run at Wimbledon

Andy Murray, who has not competed at the French Open since 2020, has decided to withdraw from the claycourt Major this year.

This came as a surprise to many as he has been in excellent form on the surface this season. The former World No. 1 made it to the final of the Qatar Open and claimed victory at Aix-en-Provence, elevating his ranking to World No. 42.

Murray's decision to withdraw from the French Open is rooted in his desire to focus on a successful run at the Wimbledon Championships this year. In an interview with The Guardian, Murray expressed his satisfaction with his physical condition, particularly after enduring marathon matches at the beginning of the year.

"It’s not so much about [physical worries]. I trust that my body will be OK after what I did at the beginning of the year. I played back-to-back five-hour matches and did well physically in those matches. There’s no reason why that should necessarily be any different here (at the French Open)," he said.

Murray added that he knows his best chance of going deep into a Grand Slam was at Wimbledon rather than Roland Garros.

"I trust my body now but I’m aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon,” Murray said.

The French Open starts on May 22 while Wimbledon commences on July 3.

