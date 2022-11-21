"That's why he's still so good, that's why he's going to be even better" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic explains why the Serbian's dominance will not wane anytime soon 

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the summit clash. At 35 years of age, Djokovic is now the oldest champion in the tournament's history.

Speaking to the media after his ward's historic triumph, Goran Ivanisevic predicted that the Serb will keep improving as he trains harder now than he did a decade ago.

"He's practicing even harder than when he was 22. That's why he's still so good and that's why he's still going to be even better. The will to practice, the will to improve, the will to be better is amazing. He's taking care of his body. In my time we stop tennis with 30, 31. You were already old guy ready to leave," he said.

Ivanisevic cited the examples of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, explaining how the Big 3 shifted the retirement age in tennis.

"But now unbelievable. Look at Roger couple years back. Look at Rafa. Look at him. They all talk about, yes, young players are coming. It's great for the tennis," he added.

Admitting that young guns have begun to assert themselves on tour, the former Wimbledon champion asserted that his ward is still hungry to win and dominate tennis.

"Few of them, you have youngest No. 1 in the world who made unbelievable things this year, Carlos. But look at Novak. He's still hungry, he's still winning the tournament, playing unbelievable tennis. He's still already thinking now about preparation for next season," he expressed.

"He could finish No. 1 in the world if ATP didn't take the points from Wimbledon" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic poses with his ATP Finals trophy.

Novak Djokovic has endured a rollercoaster season this year, winning some big titles but also being forced to sit out of other important tournaments due to his unvaccinated status.

The Serb missed the Australian Open and the US Open due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He also missed a couple of Masters 1000 events in the USA and Canada on the same grounds. And while he did win Wimbledon, he could not add any ranking points to his kitty.

During the press conference, Goran Ivanisevic was asked to elaborate on the toughest aspects of Djokovic's season. In response, he opened up about all the difficulties that arose due to the uncertainty of Djokovic's participation that occurred due to his unvaccinated status.

"When you tennis player, you deal with the pressure all the time. But waiting, making schedule, you could not make a schedule. First you're allowed to play, then restriction you're not allowed to play. You prepare for something that you cannot play. You don't know where to prepare, what to prepare. It was a roller coaster. Luckily the things settled down and more and more countries were open," Ivanisevic said.

Lamenting that the former World No. 1 could not feature in this year's US Open, the Croat expressed his relief at his ward being cleared to play at next year's Australian Open.

"Then again after Wimbledon we were waiting for positive news from U.S. Didn't come. Then waiting for the positive news from Australia hopefully. That came," he continued.

Ivanisevic believes that Djokovic could have finished the season as the World No. 1 if ranking points were awarded at Wimbledon.

"But, you know, this waiting. You want to play. You just want to play, but you don't know where you allowed to play. In the end, he could finish No. 1 in the world if ATP didn't take the points from Wimbledon. I don't want to talk about 8,000 points that he could not even defend or be there," he added.

