"That's the type of tennis that fans like to see" - Nick Kyrgios enjoys aggressive approach following Japan Open R1 victory

Nick Kyrgios is known to attract attention, both on and off the court. The 27-year-old's big serve and aggressive style of play assure tennis fans that there will never be a dull moment when he's around.

In a conversation with ATPTour.com, Kyrgios spoke about his first-round victory at the ongoing Rakuten Japan Open.

"I came out a bit slow, but I don't play many matches so it's hard to just get straight back into that competitive flow. But as soon as I held the first game I kind of found my form again and played really well," said Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios at the Rakuten Japan Open

The World No. 20 said the "faster than average" conditions suited his style of play, adding that fans enjoyed watching aggressive tennis.

"The court is obviously playing faster compared to normal hard court events. I'm not complaining about that, to be honest," Kyrgios continued. "I think big servers and guys who like to take the ball early and have flat backhands, I think it suits our game style. It's fun tennis to watch, people playing aggressive and coming to the net and serving big. I think that's the type of tennis that fans like to see sometimes. The court's probably faster than average, but I like it."

"No one will ever play the game like you" - Nick Kyrgios to Roger Federer following the Swiss maestro's retirement

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer at the Tennis Rally for Relief

Nick Kyrgios recently took to Instagram to pay his respects to Roger Federer following the Swiss' retirement from tennis.

"No one will ever play the game like you. enjoy it @rogerfederer …… was an honour," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios is currently in Tokyo, where he is taking part in the Rakuten Japan Open, an ATP 500 event. He got off to a solid start, beating Taiwan's Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3, 6-1. Up next for the World No. 20 is Poland's Kamil Majchrzak. He is also competing in doubles with good friend and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios will look to bounce back from his disappointing quarterfinal defeat to Karen Khachanov at the US Open last month, where many thought he would finally win his first Major.

