The best of Roger Federer's dad jokes from the Laver Cup weekend, from "H20kovic" to "Salt? For the salad?"

Roger Federer's final ATP tournament turned out to be one to remember, as the Swiss maestro bid adieu to tennis with an extraordinarily emotional farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup. Playing his final match alongside long-time friend Rafael Nadal, the 20-time Grand Slam champion suffered a loss against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Team World went on to win the tournament for the first time in history, with Tiafoe beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match of the event to get his team to the magic figure of 13. Despite the final result not going Team Europe's way, Federer enjoyed himself throughout the tournament, spending his time joking around with his teammates.

Funnily enough, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was also very active on social media over the last week, sharing several photos and videos from his stint in London. In addition to the usual pictures of him and his European teammates sightseeing around the British capital, the Swiss maestro also delighted fans with his unique brand of 'dad' jokes.

Responding to a video of him fetching water for Novak Djokovic, the 41-year-old referred to the Serb as "Novak H20kovic," a pun combining the 21-time Grand Slam champion's name and the chemical formula for water.

During the second day of proceedings, when Matteo Berrettini locked horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in his singles clash, the Italian requested some salt during the changeover, supposedly referring to his electrolytes. Federer, however, teased Berrettini for the request, jokingly asking him if he would also like some pepper to go with the salt he wanted for his salad.

The video of the interaction made the rounds on Twitter, which was retweeted by the Swiss himself, who captioned the post calling Berrettini the "Salty Italian Stallion."

Berrettini became the butt of Federer's dad jokes once more during the practice sessions ahead of the tournament, where the former World No. 1 posted a photo of the Italian and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram.

However, Berrettini and Tsitsipas were looking away from the court and towards the fans in the picture, prompting the Swiss to come up with a sassy comment telling them to look in the opposite direction.

"Looking sharp guys... But just fyi, the court's the other way," he wrote.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Gonna be a fun weekend of Fed dad jokes Gonna be a fun weekend of Fed dad jokes 😂 https://t.co/rOoDaRl9J0

The collection of jokes made tennis fans on social media more than happy, with many grudgingly admitting that they hated themselves for laughing over such bad jokes and that it was nice to see him having fun in his retirement.

Geet @madmufasa Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Gonna be a fun weekend of Fed dad jokes Gonna be a fun weekend of Fed dad jokes 😂 https://t.co/rOoDaRl9J0 Roger is definitely the guys who says “Hey Steph, I gonna take a picture of you and Matt, okay, look this way” and then puts this on the story twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s… Roger is definitely the guys who says “Hey Steph, I gonna take a picture of you and Matt, okay, look this way” and then puts this on the story twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…

D F R @GlowBriight @rogerfederer if you told me retirement means you are so active on twitter .. I wouldn’t cry that much yesterday @rogerfederer if you told me retirement means you are so active on twitter .. I wouldn’t cry that much yesterday

"It's been a great last few years; for me to now look at the future, it's incredibly bright" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking in a recent interview with the ATP, Roger Federer dismissed any doubts that the future of tennis is in jeopardy following his retirement, commenting that both women's and men's tennis have a lot going for them at the moment.

Although the Swiss great admitted that some of the older guys are on their way out, he sees no reason for any panic, remarking that the sport is in good hands and that it will continue to thrive in the coming years.

"You know me, I've always been a big support to of the future of the game and I really think that it's been a wonderful tournament, the US Open and I think it's been a great last few years, even though I wasn't on tour and sometimes we have been missing some of the older guys, because of injuries and stuff," Federer said. "So for me to now, look at the future, I know it's incredibly bright and we don't have to worry about it, on either side men and women."

