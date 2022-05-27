"The biggest role models in this generation are Venus and Serena Williams, and then Maria Sharapova" - Mats Wilander on the trio's lasting impact

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova are the biggest role models for the current generation of tennis players, according to former World No. 1 Mats Wilander. Speaking on the subject of aggression and on/off-court behavior among tennis players, Wilander said the aforementioned trio, Sharapova in particular, have set the bar very high.

In a video released by Eurosport, the seven-time Major champion said that many players have picked up certain behavioral traits from Sharapova and perform the same actions on the court.

"I think the biggest role models over the years in this generation is Serena, Venus Williams and then you get Maria Sharapova," Wilander said.

"I think Maria Sharapova is the most probably the biggest role model for younger players because a lot of players have taken to a lot of things that she used to do which was turn around her fiddle with her strings and then she'd turn around and then she'd be back in action again," he added.

Wilander was quick to point out that some of the current players have also proved to be great role models. According to the Swede, Iga Swiatek is one such player whose mix of aggression on the court and calmness off of it is a joy to watch.

"She's (Swiatek) very nice in the interviews and then she just turns into a lion or a lioness, I say, on the court," Wilander said.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros in a row



Unstoppable



#RolandGarros Make thatin a rowUnstoppable @iga_swiatek is into the third round after an emphatic take down of Alison Riske 6-0 6-2. Make that 3⃣0⃣ in a row 👀Unstoppable @iga_swiatek is into the third round after an emphatic take down of Alison Riske 6-0 6-2.#RolandGarros https://t.co/IM2O3vhZjS

Another player who the three-time French Open champion regards highly is Simona Halep. He said the Romanian has learned to use her emotions to her advantage.

"Simona Halep has been the unbelievable role model over the years because she really cares and she has sort of learned how to deal with her emotions and she's using the emotional part to her advantage. So, I love Simona Halep," he said.

Wilander then went down memory lane and spoke about some of the legendary players from previous generations. He highlighted the personalities of Steffi Graf and Monica Seles, saying they too had a perfect mix of aggression and calmness.

"Steffi Graf comes along and then Monica Seles, I mean the same thing again. Very emotional, Monica Seles, and very fired up and then Steffi, very calm, never really showed anything. So, the women they've always had have great role models in terms of their behaviour," continued Wilander.

"I love the way Andy Murray is on the tennis court" - Mats Wilander

British tennis great Andy Murray at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five

In light of Andrey Rublev's recent outburst during a French Open match, Wilander also touched upon the subject of aggression in the men's game. While racquet abuse and hitting the ball in anger is definitely not the way to go, Wilander feels Andy Murray is the perfect example of measured aggression on the court.

"I would rather see that they have verbal outbursts of course keep it clean but have verbal outbursts. Andy Murray, for example, who would never break a racket, never hit a ball anywhere but he would let you know how he felt with verbal words," he said.

And I think that's more, first of all entertaining to us fans and I think it's a much better way to get your aggression out so I love the way Andy Murray is on the tennis court," he added.

Wilander opined that the added aggression in men's tennis boils down to the fact that there is a lot more tension and emotion involved in men's matches.

"I think a lot of tension in the men's matches. They play a lot of tiebreakers and it's an emotional sport but again, yes, they could learn a little bit," he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala