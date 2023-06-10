"The bookmakers were nuts on this" - Novak Djokovic should never have been underdog against Carlos Alcaraz, says former Serena Williams coach

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic should never have been given the "underdog" label by bookmakers heading into the 2023 French Open semifinals.

Novak Djokovic faced Spaniard prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros' semifinal where he, once again, proved his dominance on the ATP Tour with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win. After two very tight sets, Alcaraz was physically hindered by muscle cramps, leading to the beatdown in the third and fourth sets.

Ironically, the Serb's chances to emerge victorious in the contest were rated slim in comparison to Alcaraz's 67% win probability before the start of the match.

In light of the result, Rennae Stubbs hailed Djokovic for his terrific performance and also took a shot at bookmakers for miscalculating his win chances.

The Australian tennis coach spoke about Djoker's solid grounding in the sport, pointing to how he has played so many important matches over the years that he knows how to manage his anxiety and nerves.

"For all the people out there saying Novak got "lucky" that Carlos cramped. THIS IS NOT LUCK! It's called playing 100s of these types of matches & learning how to monitor ur anxieties, emotions, nerves & body. It takes time to learn, especially against the greats & over 5 sets," Stubbs said.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs For all the people out there saying Novak got "lucky" that Carlos cramped. THIS IS NOT LUCK! It's called playing 100s of these types of matches & learning how to monitor ur anxieties, emotions, nerves & body. It takes time to learn, especially against the greats & over 5 sets. For all the people out there saying Novak got "lucky" that Carlos cramped. THIS IS NOT LUCK! It's called playing 100s of these types of matches & learning how to monitor ur anxieties, emotions, nerves & body. It takes time to learn, especially against the greats & over 5 sets.

Moreover, the "underdog" tag for the 36-year-old didn't sit well with Stubbs owing to its unjustified nature and the Serb's massive collection of 22 Grand Slam crowns.

"Said on my show yesterday, I couldn't believe a guy that's won 22 majors, was the underdog? I know Carlos is exceptional but to beat Novak over 5 sets in a slam has been a daunting task for ANYONE! So the bookmakers were NUTS on this! Same odds ok but underdog, ah hell NO!"

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Said on my show yesterday, I couldn't believe a guy thats won 22 majors, was the underdog? I know Carlos is exceptional but to beat Novak over 5 sets in a slam has been a daunting task for ANYONE! So the bookmakers were NUTS on this! Same odds ok but underdog, ah hell NO! Said on my show yesterday, I couldn't believe a guy thats won 22 majors, was the underdog? I know Carlos is exceptional but to beat Novak over 5 sets in a slam has been a daunting task for ANYONE! So the bookmakers were NUTS on this! Same odds ok but underdog, ah hell NO!

Novak Djokovic eyeing 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Novak Djokovic has advanced to his career's seventh Roland Garros final and has set his eyes on the ultimate prize. After a seamless two-week performance in the championship, Nole is set up for an ultimate clash against Norwegian Casper Ruud in Paris.

Ruud, who made quick work of Alexander Zverev in the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 demolition, will look to win his first encounter against the Serb after four straight defeats. While the World No. 4 will be looking to win his maiden Grand Slam title, Djokovic will be on the hunt for his 23rd title, which would make him the man with the most Major trophies in the Open Era.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes