WATCH: Cameron Norrie gets emotional as he achieves an incredible milestone at Wimbledon 2022, to face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals

It was a dream come true for Cameron Norrie as the Brit came through his quarterfinal clash against David Goffin at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. The World No. 12 will be playing in his career's first Grand Slam semifinal against top seed Novak Djokovic on Friday.

In the post-match presentation, Norrie almost broke down into tears as the crowd rose to their feet to shower the local lad with applause.

"I'm honestly speechless," Cameron Norrie said. "I can't even talk. I'm so happy to get through with such a great team, such a great family and friends here. It wasn't going my way from the beginning. All credit to David, he was moving me and playing really good, but thanks to you guys I managed to stay as patient as I could."

The British star came from behind to defeat Goffin in the Round of 16. Throughout the match, Norrie smashed some strong forehand winners to break up Goffin's tactics. The final score read 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The last Briton to reach the semifinals at the Championships was Andy Murray, who went on to clinch the title in 2016. Cameron Norrie is also only the fourth Brit to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era, with Roger Taylor (1970, 1973) and Tim Henman (1998-99, 2001-02) being the other two.

Confident Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals

Cameron Norrie said he is beyond thrilled to face reigning champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The Serb recovered from two sets down to triumph over Italian Jannik Sinner earlier on Tuesday. Djokovic looked quite impressive throughout his quarterfinal contest and is on a 26-match unbeaten run at the Championships.

With the daunting task of facing the World No. 3 up next, Norrie fancies his chances against the three-time defending champion.

“Yeah, it's great to hear this [getting through to the semifinals] but it only gets tougher, you know. I'm gonna enjoy that and take it to him [Novak Djokovic] and, hopefully, you guys [the crowd] can get behind me again. I'm sure you will. Looking forward to it, I can't enjoy [this win] too much now. [I’ll] just get ready for the Novak in a couple of days,” Norrie said.

Djokovic and Norrie have met each other once to date. The Serb defeated the 26-year-old in straight sets in the group stage of the ATP World Tour Finals in 2021.

