"The champion is back in his living room" - Boris Becker reacts to Novak Djokovic's 92nd ATP title at Adelaide

Tennis legend and Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker recently congratulated the Serb on his title win at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Top seed Djokovic saved a match point before overcoming Sebastian Korda of the United States to win the Adelaide International and cement his position as the overwhelming favorite for the 2023 Australian Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took more than three hours to defeat his unseeded American opponent, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. He thus extended his unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 matches and won his fifth consecutive final dating back to Tel Aviv last year. It was also the Serb's 92nd ATP title, tying him with Rafael Nadal.

In light of this, former World No. 1 Boris Becker heaped praise on his former protégé on Instagram, writing:

"Bravo Schatzi!!! The Champion is back in his living room …@djokernole #australia."

"I'm always there, I'm always fighting till the last shot" - Novak Djokovic after his title win at Adelaide

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8.

Novak Djokovic stated in a post-match press conference that he always wants his opponents to know that he will fight until the last shot and turn things around, adding that it is an advantage heading into the court.

"Statistically, I've been lucky to win more of these kind of matches. Of course, the more you win these particular matches, the better you feel. I think it gets to the head of your opponents more, as well. That's what I want," Novak said.

"I want them to know that regardless of the scoreline, I'm always there, I'm always fighting till the last shot, and I'm able to turn things around. Of course, going into the court with anybody knowing that they know as well what I'm capable of is, of course, advantage," the Serb added.

When asked if he felt invincible during his match against Sebastian Korda, the 35-year-old replied that neither he nor any other player in tennis history had ever felt that way.

"No one is invincible. We've seen the biggest tennis players in the history of the game lose some big matches. I've lost many matches where I was up actually in a match or close matches. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don't. Statistically I've won more of those, which I'm obviously very happy about," Djokovic said.

"It's hard to say what the formula of success is in these kind of particular circumstances. I feel like each one of us is so different and we are all unique in our own way in terms of the character, in terms of the body, in terms of how we play tennis," he added.

