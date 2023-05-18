Novak Djokovic's professional and graceful conduct on the tennis court has garnered him love from fans and fellow players alike. His post-match embrace with Holger Rune after he lost to the young Dane in the 2023 Italian Opener quarter-finals was not different.
The 20-year-old Dane sealed his berth in the semi-final after prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted for two hours and 17 minutes. The match was filled with controversies and viral moments, with both the players losing their cool and giving the chair umpire an earful. However, Djokovic hugged Rune after the defeat to congratulate him on his win.
This display of sportspersonship was praised by tennis fans on social media. Many pointed out that the Serb has always been gracious to the opponents who get the better of him. Pictures of Djokovic's post-match handshake with various opponents over the years also went viral on social media.
"No one in tennis gives better handshakes in defeat than Djokovic," tennis journalist Bastien Fachan tweeted.
"Of all the things that are super impressive about Novak, this is right up there. Having grace in defeat is a wonderful example of a beautiful soul.," a fan wrote
"He be shakin everything but the hand," another fan joked.
A fan remarked, "Facts…… The classiest in defeat there has ever been."
"This such an underrated quality of Novak," a fan tweeted
Here are some more fan reactions to Djokovic's commendable sportspersonship:
Novak Djokovic's title defense at the Italian Open comes to an end
Novak Djokovic arrived in Rome to defend his title after winning the 2022 Italian Open. The 35-year-old was on course to do just that after winning his first three matches quite seamlessly. He defeated World No. 61 Tomas Martin Etcheverrey in the second round in straight sets, World No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov in the third round in three sets, and World No. 13 Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the fourth round to enter the quarter-final.
He faced a familiar foe in World No. 7 Holger Rune in the top eight clash, who defeated Djokovic in the final of 2022 the Paris Masters to lift his first 1000 title. And just like in the indoor hard court of Paris, Rune ended Djokovic's title defense after a grueling three-setter.
While it was certain before the beginning of the Italian Open that Novak Djokovic will lose his World No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz, outings and result in Rome would surely have a positive impact on the 22-time Grand Slam champion.
Djokovic will be on the hunt for his third Roland Garros title, starting on May 28, after lifting the trophy in 2006 and 2021.
