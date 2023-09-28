"The confidence level is not that high" - Novak Djokovic on keeping tennis rackets in golf bag at Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic mentioned that his confidence level in golf isn't as high as when he carries his tennis rackets in his golf bag during a Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match.

On Wednesday in Rome, Novak Djokovic made a switch from his tennis racket to golf clubs, participating in the celebrity all-star game held at Marco Simone Golf Club, leading up to the main competition between Europe and the USA on Friday.

Speaking to the press after the game, Novak Djokovic admitted to carrying two tennis rackets in his golf bag as a backup due to his lower confidence in golf. He playfully suggested that the larger surface of the tennis racket might assist him in hitting the ball straight.

"The confidence level with golf is not that high. So, just in case things go in the wrong direction, I can always rely on the item that I am most comfortable with which is racket. And it's a pretty big surface so I think I am gonna hit the golf ball and it's gonna go hopefully straight," Novak said.

The celebrity all-star game featured Novak Djokovic, former Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale, content creator Garett Hilbert, surfer Leonardo Firoavanti, former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, Hollywood star Kathryn Newton, former NFL star Victor Cruz, and former golfers Corey Pavin and Colin Montgomerie.

During the event, three matches were played on the course. In Novak Djokovic's match, he teamed up with Kirk Popert, a star from the G4D Tour (Golf for the Disabled), securing a 3-1 victory against F1 driver Carlos Sainz and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.

"Considering my level I think I've played quite well" - Novak Djokovic speaks on his Ryder cup celebrity all-star game performance

2023 Ryder Cup - All-Star Match Djokovic

Rome played host to the Ryder Cup, and as part of the festivities, Novak Djokovic joined other celebrities in the annual all-star celebrity game leading up to the main event scheduled for Friday.

Djokovic's standout moment at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was when he impressively drove the ball through the green on the challenging par-four 16th hole.

With a smile, Djokovic admitted he intended to play it safe but was encouraged by the crowd, leading to one of his best shots. Despite the large audience and his limited golf experience, he felt he performed well.

"I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. "It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well," Djokovic said.

Djokovic is set to make his return to the tennis court in October, where he will compete in the Rolex ATP Masters, marking the last ATP 1000 tournament of the year.

