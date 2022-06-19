"The debates remind me of those when Federer returned in 2017" - Marion Bartoli on critics predicting Serena Williams to fall early at Wimbledon

Marion Bartoli compared the debate around Serena Williams' comeback to the one that surrounded Roger Federer's return in 2017, displaying confidence in Williams' ability to challenge for the big titles right away. The former Wimbledon champion dismissed all talk of the American potentially failing to find form upon returning.

Back in 2017, 35-year-old Federer returned after a six-month layoff after surgery to win the Australian Open. He went on to win Wimbledon that year as well. Speaking on the Les Grandes Gueules du Sport podcast, Bartoli said that she sees no reason why Serena Williams cannot repeat the same.

"I don't believe it, the debates remind me of those when Federer returned in 2017. No one thought he was going to win Grand Slam tournaments again, yet he won 3," Bartoli said.

Bartoli opined that Williams always holds an advantage against the other players, provided she is fit and in good shape on the court.

"If she is in good physical shape, she can absolutely go for a result. She has such a margin compared to the others," she said.

Serena Williams last played at Wimbledon last season and will make her comeback at the Eastbourne International this week in the build-up to the Grass Major. Williams, who did not take a wildcard for the singles event in Eastbourne, will play the doubles event with Ons Jabeur to get some much-needed match time ahead of Wimbledon. The seven-time Wimbledon champion landed in London a couple of days ago with her daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams is officially here in Eastbourne as she prepares for her comeback after a one year layoff.



She spent this afternoon training with Frances Tiafoe at the off-site training courts. Serena Williams is officially here in Eastbourne as she prepares for her comeback after a one year layoff.She spent this afternoon training with Frances Tiafoe at the off-site training courts. https://t.co/my3Tskc4ZL

127 other women will be worried about the Wimbledon draw which includes Serena Williams: Brad Glibert

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Former player and current coach Brad Gilbert recently echoed Marion Bartoli's thoughts, pointing out that Serena Williams will always be a contender at Wimbledon despite returning after a year-long absence at the age of 40.

"It's great to have Serena back. It's been 12 months since she played at Wimbledon and got hurt. Now, 127 other women are going to be extremely worried about the draw when it comes out next Thursday, potentially seeing her unseeded," Gilbert said of the 23-time Grand Slam champ's return.

The American superstar's world ranking has dropped to No. 1,208. This means she will be unseeded at Wimbledon after the organizers decided to scrap the older seeding system last year, which favored players who had recent success on grass and at Wimbledon. The seedings will now be based on the world rankings.

Williams could face one of the top-5 seeds in the first round this year, which includes World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning streak.

There is a lot at stake for Williams on her return to Grand Slam tennis. She is chasing a record-equalling 24th singles Major and is just two wins away from 100 match wins at Wimbledon.

