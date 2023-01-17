Andy Murray registered an emphatic victory against World No. 14 Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday and the tennis world went crazy to celebrate the Brit's unexpected win.

Murray entered the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena as the second favorite, as many expected the in-form Berrettini to get the job done. However, the Brit surprised everyone by securing the first two sets quite comfortably.

Despite a lull in the the next two, the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerves to win the fifth and final set of the match in an exciting tie-break to eventually drub his opponent 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(6).

Tennis fans took to social media soon after the match as they marked their delight at witnessing the veteran emerging victorious after an enthralling encounter. One fan wrote that Murray is the "very definition" of always believing in yourself irrespective of the limits that others set, tweeting:

"Andy Murray is the very definition of always believing that you can when everyone else is telling you that you can't. Keep going. Always," they tweeted.

"Andy Murray is the very definition of always believing that you can when everyone else is telling you that you can't. Keep going. Always," they tweeted.





Tennis journalist Simon Cambers, meanwhile, stated that, considering Murray's current situation, the win against Berrettini is "one of the very best" of the player's career. He also went on to praise the Italian for his warm gesture at the end of the match, acclaiming his opponent's triumph wholeheartedly.

"Taking everything that he's been through into account, that has to be one of the very best wins of Andy Murray's career. Incredible, almost unbelievable performance. Bravo Matteo Berrettini, lovely reaction at the handshake," the tweet read.

"Taking everything that he's been through into account, that has to be one of the very best wins of Andy Murray's career. Incredible, almost unbelievable performance. Bravo Matteo Berrettini, lovely reaction at the handshake," the tweet read.

The Tennis Podcast took to Twitter to post a series of reactions from several tennis celebrities on the monumental win, including Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna, as they wrote:

"It's something when people just say your name, because there's no other way to express that match and these emotions other than ... Andy Murray"

"It's something when people just say your name, because there's no other way to express that match and these emotions other than ... Andy Murray"

Another user expressed that it was "unbelievable" to witness what the 35-year-old has achieved, especially considering his age and the hip surgery he has had.

"A remarkable display from Andy Murray to get past Matteo Berrettini in five sets over four hours and 49 minutes. He's 35 years old with a metal hip. Unbelievable!," they wrote.

"A remarkable display from Andy Murray to get past Matteo Berrettini in five sets over four hours and 49 minutes. He's 35 years old with a metal hip. Unbelievable!," they wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

Here are a few other reactions:



"I love you, Andy Murray. Big time. I think I can safely say that no matter what I go on to experience in my life, nobody else will ever have the ability to break my heart before gluing it back together for me all within the space of a five hour tennis match..."

One fan reflected on Murray's journey: "January 2019: Andy Murray leaves the Australian Open in tears



January 2023: Andy Murray receives a standing ovation after beating Matteo Berrettini in the fifth set tie-break, saving a match point in the process



January 2023: Andy Murray receives a standing ovation after beating Matteo Berrettini in the fifth set tie-break, saving a match point in the process. Tennis, what a beautiful sport."

Another fan dubbed it "The Bloody Knee Match" commemorating the date January 17th, 2023.

Fans expressed their joy, with one writing: "I'm in a dreamland of floating ponies and candyfloss right now, Andy Murrayyyy"

Another commented on his experience: "That is experience. Skill they were even through the match. Tie break comes and he shook the pressure off. Epic Murray."

"I earned that" - Andy Murray on his win against Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round match

Andy Murray at the 2023 Australian Open

Andy Murray himself was chuffed with his victory over Matteo Berrettini, remarking that he had "earned" the win and that whatever luck followed him during the match was a result of his hard work.

Speaking at his on-court interview after the win, the three-time Grand Slam champion stated that he deserved to get lucky with the net cord during the final point of the match.

"I think all the work I’ve put in has paid off in the end. Yes, I got a bit lucky with the netcord, but I earned that,” Murray said.

The Brit admitted that he remained "remarkably calm" in the end to get the better of his opponent and reflected on the immense competitiveness of the match.

"I stayed remarkably calm at the end. I made a really good start in the tiebreak and put a few returns in play, tried to take the intiative in the rallies. I think I served smart in the match. He hit a bad shot on match point - I was lucky there for sure. It was incredibly close throughout the match," added the 35-year-old.

