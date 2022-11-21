"The most dominant figure in tennis" - Sports commentator predicts Novak Djokovic to win more than 25 Grand Slams after ATP Finals run 

The 2022 ATP Finals was won by Novak Djokovic, who defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to conclude the competition with a perfect 5-0 record. In doing so, he also matched Roger Federer's record of six titles in the competition.

While the former World No. 1's season couldn't have begun any worse, it couldn't have come to a more fitting conclusion when he won the 2022 ATP Finals. On his path to winning the 91st ATP singles title, the Serbian lost just one set in five matches. With triumphs against players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Ruud, the 35-year-old set a record for being the oldest ATP Finals champion ever.

The Serb has been receiving a lot of plaudits post his remarkable achievement. ESPN Deportes pundit Luis Alfredo Alvarez has described him as the most dominant player in tennis and expects him to win more than 25 Grand Slam titles.

"Novak Djokovic has become the most dominant figure in tennis. Since 2015, he averages almost 2 Grand Slam titles per year. With the competition that's out there now and coming out, I don't see that changing in the next 3 years. Djokovic will reach 26-30 GS titles," Alvarez tweeted.

Even though Ruud put up a strong performance, Djokovic's superior play and competitive spirit allowed him to secure the victory in 93 minutes. It was the first time his complete family attended an event together; the Serb's wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara were present to see him win his record-tying sixth ATP Finals championship.

Following his victory in the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic earns a top-5 finish

The Serbian is now ranked World No. 5

By dint of his ATP Finals title win, Novak Djokovic has secured a year-end top-5 finish for the 15th time in his illustrious career. The World No. 5 had a disastrous start to the year when, due to his lack of COVID-19 vaccination, he was deported from Australia a day before the Australian Open.

He later forfeited his position as the World No. 1 due to missing the US Open and four Masters 1000 tournaments in 2022 for the same reason. Despite this, the Serb overcame challenges to win five championships at the ATP Finals, Wimbledon, Rome Masters, Tel Aviv Open, and the Astana Open.

