"The entitlement, no one has the right to say anything about Mr Sensitive"- Fans react to Rafael Nadal saying he'll 'have a chat' with John McEnroe after he alludes to Spaniard getting special treatment 

Rafael Nadal defeated Australia's Rinky Hijikata to advance to the second round of the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 while playing in the New York Major for the first time since 2019.
With this victory, Nadal has prevailed in his 20 matches at the Grand Slams this year. Additionally, he has triumphed in 19 of his last 20 US Open matches.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Spaniard refuted a claim made by John McEnroe while commentating that he receives special treatment from chair umpires during his matches. He ridiculed the accusation and said that he would have a conversation with McEnroe later.
"I think it’s a joke. I don’t think I have different treatment from the umpires at all. I don’t think I am receiving different treatment at all. I don’t understand why John can say that on the TV. I’m going to have a chat to him later," Rafael Nadal said.
The 36-year-old's comments didn't go over well with some fans, with a few Novak Djokovic fans on Twitter slamming him for his remarks. One fan believed that Nadal felt entitled to protection because of his status and was unable to handle criticism.
"As Rafa is part of the establishment he feels he has the right to be protected and should be untouchable. How dare anybody in the media ever criticise him, so he will now talk to them and demand to know why. Don't let him intimidate you @JohnMcEnroe, you are just doing your job," the fan wrote.
Another user wondered why Rafael Nadal wasn't already "embarrassed" after being called out about his time-keeping infraction on the court.
"How is he not embarrassed already? EVERYone out there knows he gets preferential treatment, never gets time violations. @denis_shapo called him out and look what he got. After all, rules are rules, right? Or do they only apply to others?" another fan wrote.
Another user took a sarcastic dig at the 22-time Grand Slam winner.
"Nadal is above the sport. He can do everything. Intimidating not only young players, but also few pundits that dare criticize him," a user posted.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I thought that maybe I will not be able to be back, but here I am now"- Rafael Nadal after his 1R win at US Open
Rafael Nadal stated in his on-court interview after his first-round triumph that he hadn't anticipated playing tennis again for a while but was ecstatic to be back. The Spaniard also expressed gratitude to the audience for attending his match.
"Yeah [it's been three years]. Very happy. [It] has been yeah a long wait. For some time I thought that maybe I will not be able to be back, but here I am now. Super happy," he said, adding, "The night sessions here in New York are the best without a doubt, so can’t thank enough everyone [for coming to watch]," Rafael Nadal said.
The Spaniard will next take on Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open in a rematch from their first encounter at Flushing Meadows in 2015. Fognini won their third-round clash after a tough five-set battle.