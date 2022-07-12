"The fact we are not allowing Djokovic the opportunity to travel to America to play the US Open is an absolute mockery of science" - OutKick founder Clay Travis on Novak Djokovic

OutKick founder Clay Travis has said that Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic not being allowed to play at the US Open is a "mockery of science."

The 35-year-old, widely regarded as one of the game's best players, won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating Nick Kyrgios. However, Djokovic's participation at the last Grand Slam tournament of the year is highly unlikely because of the country's rules against unvaccinated foreigners.

As per the latest US government rules, all foreign travelers seeking to enter the United States must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. That means Djokovic will not be able to play at the US Open, as he's unvaccinated. The US Open recently ruled out seeking a medical exemption for any player, making the Serb ineligible to play.

Travis has reacted to the development with dismay, saying that there should be no COVID-19 restrictions for any athlete anywhere at the moment.

"There should be no COVID restrictions whatsoever at this point in time for any athlete playing any sport anywhere in the country, and, I believe, anywhere in the world," said Travis. "And the fact that we are not allowing Djokovic the opportunity to travel to America to play the US Open is an absolute mockery of science, and it is indefensible."

"Novak Djokovic would be better off going to the southern border and walk in across there, where we don't require any negative tests to enter this country" - Clay Travis

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Clay Travis pointed out that, as per a recent study published in OutKick, popular COVID-19 vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer offer only 5% protection against the virus. He added that even a booster shot boosts the protection rate to only 20%.

"We know, based on a recent study - we wrote about that in OutKick - that the initial two COVID shots provide 5% protection against infection from COVID," said Travis. "According to a recent study, the Moderna two-shot vaccine provides 5% protection from infection against COVID."

The OutKick founder noted that a year ago, vaccine companies were incorrectly proclaiming that taking shots would stop people from contracting COVID-19.

"Remember, last year at this time, they were still essentially trying to tell you that the COVID shot stopped you from getting COVID and also prevented the spread. That is not true. Right now, we are at 5% efficacy," Travis said. "Even a third shot only protects at an added 20%."

Travis noted that the current rules require foreign visitors to take a shot that offers "no protection virtually" against contracting the virus or preventing its spread.

"We are going to require Novak Djokovic or anyone else who is entering this country, we are going to require them to get a shot that offers no protection virtually from the spread of COVID and no protection from getting COVID," said the 43-year-old.

He concluded that Novak Djokovic would be better off simply walking into the country from the southern border with Mexico, where they don't require any negative COVID-19 tests.

"The fact that we are not allowing players in sports like Novak Djokovic to come to this country is absolutely, in my opinion, indefensible," Travis said. "The joke is Djokovic would be better off going down to the southern border and just walk in across there, where we don't actually require any sort of negative test in order to enter this country."

It remains to be seen how the saga will unfold in the next few weeks and if Djokovic is allowed to participate at the US Open.

