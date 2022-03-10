"The fact Novak Djokovic is one of the few players who can cause problems for Nadal on clay makes me happy he can play at Roland Garros" - Chris Evert

Tennis legend Chris Evert believes having Novak Djokovic at tournaments makes the sport "much more interesting for everyone." The 18-time Grand Slam champion also feels the Serb is one of the few players who can trouble Rafael Nadal on clay.

Djokovic will be able to defend his Roland Garros title this year after the French government announced it will lift its rules regarding COVID-19 vaccine passes. The easing of restrictions means the 34-year-old will also be able to compete at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo.

The new rules are expected to be enforced from 14 March, with the Monte-Carlo Masters set to start on 9 April and the French Open scheduled to begin on 22 May.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Nadal in an epic four-set semifinal en route to winning his second French Open title in 2021. Nadal has won seven of the pair's nine Roland Garros matches and 19 of their 27 clashes overall on clay.

In an interview with Eurosport, Evert discussed the value of having Djokovic at all events, and particularly at this year's French Open.

"Every time Novak Djokovic plays in a tournament, it's better for tennis," Evert said. "It's much more interesting for everyone. And the fact that he is one of the few players who can cause Nadal problems on clay makes me happy that he can play at Roland Garros. I was a big fan of the 'Big 3' and their rivalry. I'm curious to see what happens."

I admire and respect Novak Djokovic but I am a big supporter of the vaccine: Chris Evert

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Chris Evert also gave her thoughts on Novak Djokovic's decision not to have a Covid-19 vaccine. The 34-year-old was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open crown in January following his deportation from the country, after a two-week saga over his vaccination status and visa.

"I have a lot of respect for anyone who has their beliefs and believes in them to the end," Evert said. "I'm a big supporter of the vaccine because I really think it helps fight the virus and saves lives. So it's mixed feelings. I admire and respect Novak because he does what he feels. He is very honest and direct with what he feels. On the other hand, I am a big supporter of the vaccine. All I'm saying is that I'm not judging Novak in one way or another."

Djokovic will also miss this month's ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to vaccination being required to enter the United States. He lost in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships last month in his only event of 2022 so far.

