"The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently opened up about her positive approach to handling criticism and negative feedback.

Raducanu has been plagued with recurring injury issues since her title win at the 2021 US Open. In May, she underwent minor surgeries on her wrists, as well as a minor procedure on her ankle to address the persistent issues. Raducanu has since been sharing promising updates about her recovery journey on social media.

Over the course of her young career, the 20-year-old has been subjected to constant criticism, primarily centered around her frequent coaching changes and a series of disappointing results following her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open.

In an interview with the BBC, Emma Raducanu was asked how she dealt with the criticism. In response, the Brit disclosed her positive outlook on the negative feedback, stating that she considers the constant discussions about her, even in her absence at events, as compliments.

"The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me 'worry when they are not talking about you'," Raducanu said.

Looking ahead to her return to the tour, Raducanu emphasized that winning her home Slam, the Wimbledon Championships, remains her ultimate dream.

"Wimbledon is the dream and always has been growing up. It's still the ultimate dream to win Wimbledon," she said.

A brief look at Emma Raducanu's record at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon 2022

With her historic 2021 US Open triumph, Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title. However, her breakthrough on the tour occurred earlier in the season when she reached the fourth round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in her maiden main draw appearance, becoming the youngest British woman to achieve this berth at the grasscourt Major in the Open Era.

Entering the tournament as a wildcard, Raducanu defeated Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea before being forced to retire with injury in her Round of 16 match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Entering last year's edition of the grasscourt Major as the 10th seed, Emma Raducanu kicked off her campaign with a straight sets win over Alison Van Uytvanck. However, she was unable to progress further in the tournament as she suffered a 3-6, 3-6 defeat to Caroline Garcia in the second round.

The Brit was forced to skip the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after undergoing surgeries in May. She missed this year's French Open and US Open as well. The 20-year-old last competed on the tour at the Stuttgart Open in April.