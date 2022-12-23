"The fan base is much older and very stuck in traditional ways" - Taylor Fritz skeptical of how tennis fans would react to Netflix series Break Point

Taylor Fritz is doubtful about how tennis fans would respond to the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point' as the player feels that the fan base of the sport is "stuck in traditional ways." The series, which is set to be released on January 13 next year, is said to divulge the inside stories of tennis players and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how things unfold in the sport.

In a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, the American opened up about his feelings about the tennis docuseries. He said he was skeptical of the fans finding anything "controversial" about the World No. 9 in the show.

"Tennis is a game that’s very... the fan base is much older and very stuck in traditional ways. So, anything that can be seen as controversial and out of the norm -- as in, not the usual rehearsed answers to press questions, people get really upset about it. I’d say there’s not enough invitation to, like, be different," Fritz expressed.

The 25-year-old made it clear that he did not want to act out differently in front of the cameras and was rather happy to express things in his natural way.

"I just didn’t want to act differently in front of the cameras. I wanted to be the same person I always am, and I said if people hate me then they hate me. But I hope not," he added.

"In the end, it’s going to have a positive impact on the sport" - Taylor Fritz on the Netflix tennis docuseries

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Miami Open

Taylor Fritz believes that 'Break Point' will have a positive impact on tennis even though he fears personal undermining from the show.

In light of the clash between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune after the 2022 French Open quarterfinal, Fritz stated:

“In the end, it’s going to have a positive impact on the sport, because next time they play, there’s going to be a lot of buzz about it"

Apart from Fritz, the likes of Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios, Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek, among others, also feature in the series.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes