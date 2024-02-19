Jannik Sinner recently spoke up about his conservative approach to handling money.

Sinner is on the hottest streak of his tennis career so far. It started in the second half of 2023, when the Italian won his first ever Masters title at the Canadian Open. Sinner also went on to win the China Open and the Vienna Open. He spearheaded Italy's charge for the Davis Cup title as well.

However, he shot to global fame after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open. Sinner looked down and out in the final but managed to turn things around and ultimately pipped Daniil Medvedev to the crown. The 22-year-old recently won the Rotterdam Open as well, downing Alex de Minaur in the final in straight sets.

Since his ATP Tour debut, Sinner has managed to win more than $19 million in prize money. However, despite his prosperity, the Italian revealed in a recent interview how he is wary before buying anything.

"Before buying something I always look at the price, always. If I go to a restaurant and the pasta with meat sauce costs much more than the one with tomato sauce, I take the one with tomato sauce. Not because I'm stingy, but because I respect money," Sinner told Vanity Fair Italy.

However, the reigning Australian Open champion did lay bare his love for cars, but even then, he steered clear of the biggest names in the automobile industry.

"The only gift I gave myself is the car (referring to his Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce). It's a nice car, but you don't think of a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or a Maserati," he added.

Jannik Sinner's Rotterdam Open triumph saw him make history

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Rotterdam Open

Sinner had cemented his place in the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings in 2023, and he edged closer to history after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open semifinals. The win saw the Italian become World No. 4 and equalled veteran compatriot Adriano Panatta's record.

After winning the Rotterdam Open this year, Sinner became the first Italian in tennis history to break into the top 3. The 22-year-old has displaced Daniil Medvedev, who withdrew from the Rotterdam Open after citing exhaustion and a right foot issue following his grueling Australian Open run.

Medvedev's withdrawal meant that the Rotterdam Open would see the crowning of a new champion, which turned out to be Sinner. Incidentally, in last year's final, Medvedev defeated the Italian.