"The girl is being bullied on a weekly basis, so unfair." - Tennis fans come to Elena Rybakina's defense after media questions at Australian Open 2023

Elena Rybakina cruised past Jelena Ostapenko to qualify for the second Grand Slam semi-final of her career. The 23-year-old was unfairly questioned by the media during the post-match press conference, angering her fans online.

Rybakina, the winner of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, was bombarded with questions related to her ties with Russia after the match. The Moscow-born player switched to representing Kazakhstan in 2018, after representing Russia for around five years in her professional career.

The World No. 25 became a matter of discussion during last year's Wimbledon due to her past ties with Russia, given the tournament's ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in the Grand Slam. Rybakina was once again asked about her Russian ties at the Major Down Under, and was visibly disturbed by the recurring questions targeted towards her.

"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore," Elena Rybakina said.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL

The media's inquisition didn't go down well with tennis fans, as they all lent their support towards the 23-year-old.Certain fans called out the WTA's inefficiency in avoiding such situations. One fan stated that Rybakina is "being bullied" constantly.

"Is WTA doing anything? The girl is being bullied on a weekly basis. So unfair," the fan tweeted.

Mia @mementoo_vivere @RelevantTennis Is WTA doing anything? The girl is being bullied on a weekly basis. So unfair @RelevantTennis Is WTA doing anything? The girl is being bullied on a weekly basis. So unfair

Another fan added that there was no need for journalists to ask the players about their country's politics.

"It's pathetic as fuck they keep trying to bait them like this. Tennis is one of the most individual sports in the world. Just because you were born in Russia or anywhere doesn't mean you support their politics. Leave them the fuck alone. It's not hard," the fan wrote.

TyGuy @Raku23231SODMOG Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL It's pathetic as fuck they keep trying to bait them like this. Tennis is one of the most individual sports in the world. Just because you were born in Russia or anywhere doesn't mean you support their politics. Leave them the fuck alone. It's not hard. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… It's pathetic as fuck they keep trying to bait them like this. Tennis is one of the most individual sports in the world. Just because you were born in Russia or anywhere doesn't mean you support their politics. Leave them the fuck alone. It's not hard. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

One fan sympathized with Rybakina's situation and said that she is a victim of the journalists' need for controversial stories.

"Poor Rybakina just wants to play tennis, and it seems like every time she plays well she gets bombarded with hostile questioning from 🇬🇧 journalists looking to stir up controversy. This shouldn't be tolerated," the fan said.

bloomin' boozy @honeydeuceboozy journalists looking to stir up controversy. This shouldn't be tolerated twitter.com/RelevantTennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL Poor Rybakina just wants to play tennis, and it seems like every time she plays well she gets bombarded with hostile questioning fromjournalists looking to stir up controversy. This shouldn't be tolerated Poor Rybakina just wants to play tennis, and it seems like every time she plays well she gets bombarded with hostile questioning from 🇬🇧 journalists looking to stir up controversy. This shouldn't be tolerated 😓 twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Below are a few more fan reactions:

rowan @rowakina Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL every single time, these questions. what do you actually want from her? do better. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… every single time, these questions. what do you actually want from her? do better. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Kamil (Taylor's Version) 🏳️‍🌈🧣🎄 @anettsplant Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL Can they just, idk, leave her alone for example? It's boring already. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… Can they just, idk, leave her alone for example? It's boring already. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

AzarenkaAustralianOpenEra @IgaClaytek @WTA @atptour Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL @ITFTennis its time to stop these reporters they are crossing certain limits and a majority of us tennis fans are tired of this sport being constantly politicized twitter.com/relevanttennis… @WTA @atptour @ITFTennis its time to stop these reporters they are crossing certain limits and a majority of us tennis fans are tired of this sport being constantly politicized twitter.com/relevanttennis…

keir @keireesti Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear.



"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore".



It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. After a couple of journalists tried to ask Rybakina about her ties to Russia, Elena was clear."I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions and there's nothing to say anymore". It's clear what some media are trying to get from her but she just wants to talk about tennis. https://t.co/lFPqSGzYOL at wimbledon, at least one journalist from a major british newspaper turned up after the final just to ask her political questions. he wasn’t even a sports journalist at all twitter.com/relevanttennis… at wimbledon, at least one journalist from a major british newspaper turned up after the final just to ask her political questions. he wasn’t even a sports journalist at all twitter.com/relevanttennis…

Elena Rybakina will square off against Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 9

Elena Rybakina has been in fine form since the start of the Australian Open 2023. The Kazakhstani defeated several seeded players, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-4, in the fourth round.

The 22nd seed will face former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka for a place in the second Grand Slam final of her career. Azarenka downed Madison Keys, Zhu Lin and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula on her way to the final four. This will be the second meeting between the two players. Elena Rybakina won their previous tie 6-3, 6-4 at Indian Wells last year.

Poll : 0 votes