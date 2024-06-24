Nina Stojanovic recently recounted her anguish after Novak Djokovic, her partner in the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, withdrew from their bronze medal match due to a left shoulder injury. The 27-year-old also disclosed that she has been accused by some fans of ending the 24-time Major winner's medal prospects at the quadrennial event back then.

Djokovic and Stojanovic joined forces at the 2021 edition of the Games, winning their first two matches in straight sets. The Serbian pair was eventually denied in the semifinals in two tight sets by Russia's Aslan Karatsev and Elina Vesnina. However, their medal hopes were still alive as they would take on Australia's Ashleigh Barty and John Peers in the bronze-medal playoff.

Novak Djokovic was also vying for a bronze medal in men's singles towards the end of the week and would face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. The Serb had won the first three Major tournaments of the year at that point; however, he was upset by the Spaniard 4-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. He would then withdraw ahead of his mixed doubles outing with Nina Stojanovic, citing a left shoulder injury.

Against that background, the World No. 741 recently spoke to the 'Reketiranje Podcast' about Djokovic's decision to abandon their mixed doubles bronze medal match in Tokyo three years ago. She disclosed that there were fans who disapproved of her teaming up with the Serb, as her compatriot ended up playing too much during the tournament — which likely impacted his campaign.

"It's a very painful topic, but Novak has a feeling, aside from who for me he is the best in the world and always will be, the rest of us don't see each other, men and women. If he wasn't there, people wouldn't even..." Nina Stojanovic told Reketiranje (via B92). "We see each other a lot less, people remember me after the Olympics as the girl who played doubles with Novak, because of whom Novak gave up fighting for a medal, for third place myself and my singles, then the doubles and then the mixed doubles."

"Of course I won't turn down Novak Djokovic" - Nina Stojanovic on when the Serb made a proposition to her for mixed doubles at Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

During her interaction with Reketiranje, Nina Stojanovic also talked about how Novak Djokovic had first reached out to her at 2021 Wimbledon via text.

"Of course I won't turn down Novak who asks me at Wimbledon, 'Would you like to?' And I read the message and I say to him 'Wait until I think about it' and he says, 'Think about it and call me,' and I say, 'Come on, you're realistic,'" Stojanovic said.

The Serb further disclosed that they spent a lot of time in each other's company back then, which wasn't the case after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She admittedly had a difficult time getting over how her medal bid ended.

"Even before the Games, we were in contact quite a few times, we saw each other at the Grand Slams, and even hung out a bit outside of that," she added. "It's very nice, but what happened at the end is not nice at all and it hurts me, I can't forget it something."

Novak Djokovic has competed in five editions of the Games between 2008 and 2021. The 24-time Major winner's lone medal came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he downed USA's James Blake to secure bronze in the men's singles competition.

