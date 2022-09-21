“The greatest match I ever saw” – John McEnroe picks his stand-out moment in Roger Federer’s career

John McEnroe made an unusual choice and picked one of Roger Federer’s biggest losses against Rafael Nadal as the stand-out moment of the 41-year-old's career.

Former arch-rivals McEnroe and Borg, who are gearing up to captain Team World and Team Europe respectively at the Laver Cup, Federer’s retiring tournament, recently assessed significant moments in the Swiss player’s illustrious career and each picked the one moment that stood out in his 26-year regime.

The American picked Federer’s 2008 Wimbledon final loss to Rafael Nadal as the stand-out moment in the 41-year-old’s career. He declared it to be the greatest match of the time and mentioned the manner of the loss to justify the unique choice.

“That was, at that time, the greatest match I ever saw. It’s okay to remember one that he lost because of the way that he lost. He couldn’t give any more,” McEnroe said.

He further reasoned his choice by remembering his stand-out match to be the one he lost against Borg at Wimbledon in 1980.

"There’s still a lot of talk about my match against Bjorn at Wimbledon in 1980 and I lost, so it’s okay to pick a Roger loss as that one moment,” he said.

The 2008 final at SW19 was the third consecutive Wimbledon final between Federer and Nadal, with the former having emerged victorious in the previous two meetings on the Center Court. Heading into that contest, the Swiss maestro was the five-time defending champion at the event and was on the hunt for a 13th Grand Slam title. The Spaniard, meanwhile, had claimed four consecutive titles at Roland Garros and was in pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam on a new surface.

The championship match lasted nearly five hours and the score settled in Nadal's favor this time around with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7 victory. Many have since considered it to be the greatest match in tennis history.

Borg, meanwhile, made a safe choice by picking Federer’s sole French Open title in 2009 as the stand-out moment of his career. With the victory, Federer completed the career Grand Slam and also leveled Pete Sampras’ record of 14 Grand Slam titles.

John McEnroe fancies Team World’s chances against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Team Europe

John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg will captain the teams at the Laver Cup

John McEnroe, who will be seen captaining Team World, believes his team has a chance of winning the Laver Cup against Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe.

McEnroe’s team majorly comprises of younger players like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul (alternate).

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg, meanwhile, will handle the star cast including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini (alternate).

However, McEnroe said that his team had a glimmer of hope as he pointed to certain downsides in the opposing team.

“Bjorn’s got a dream team, but you’ve got Roger announcing his retirement, Andy struggling to get back to as healthy as before and Rafa’s wife back at home expecting a baby, so that gives us some hope,” he said.

The Laver Cup will be played from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London.

