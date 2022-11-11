"The greatest of all time" - Serbian footballer Nemanja Radonjic on Novak Djokovic as he shares picture with former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently caught up with Serbian footballer Nemanja Radonjic in Italy. The two athletes were spotted sharing some quality time together ahead of high-profile tournaments in their respective sports. While Djokovic will participate in the Nitto ATP Finals, the Serbian football team will fly to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Radonjic took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself alongside Djokovic and wrote:

"The greatest of all time."

Nemanja Radonjic's Instagram story on Thursday

The Serbian football team shared the picture on their official Twitter page, adding some humor as they wrote:

"The GOAT takes a picture with Novak Djokovic."

The GOAT takes a picture with Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is currently preparing for the ATP Finals in Turin. The season-ending championship is set to get underway on November 13. The Serb will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match on Monday.

Novak Djokovic to lead Team Falcons at the World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters

World No. 8 Novak Djokovic will also take part in the World Tennis League, which will witness 18 of the world's best tennis players battling it out at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The inaugural season of the league will commence on December 19.

The fixtures across both singles and mixed doubles will be played in a two-set format, with a 10-point tie-breaker deciding the winner of the final. The 18 players taking part in the tournament have been divided into four teams and Djokovic will be part of Team Falcons, which comprises former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, WTA Finals finalist Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 13 Paula Badosa.

The 35-year-old will be a vital asset to Team Falcons, squaring off against Alexander Zverev of Germany, Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in his three singles matches.

The World Tennis League will provide the participants with a perfect build-up to next season as they will get vital game time ahead of the Australian Open in January. At the same time, the league is set to offer some great entertainment for the fans with some exciting match-ups on the court and concerts at the end of each day.

