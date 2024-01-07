Ons Jabeur has opened up about the devastating personal toll that her defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships finals had on both herself and her husband, Karim Kamoun.

Jabuer took on Marketa Vondorusova in the final at the grasscourt Major last year. The Czech dominated the summit clash, winning 6-4, 6-4 in just 80 minutes and handing the Tunisian her second consecutive defeat in a Wimbledon final.

The 29-year-old is now set to share her personal story in a documentary called 'This is Me,' detailing her journey in the sport. Scheduled for release on Sunday, January 7, the documentary promises an intimate look into her experiences.

In the documentary, Ons Jabeur shed light on her anxiety and nerves before the all-important final, where more than just her maiden Grand Slam title was at stake. The Tunisian explained that the pressure stemmed from the opportunity to immediately start a family with her husband, Karim Kamoun, if she won the title at SW19.

"People think I have this pressure because I want to do it for other people, which is not true. There was a personal thing going on there. I win that [final] I could have a baby right away. And that dream faded. I was haunted by fear. After all I’m just a human being, what can I do more?" Ons Jabeur said (via The National News).

Jabeur divulged that her defeat to Vondrousova "destroyed" her emotionally, calling it the most difficult loss of her career. She revealed that both she and Kamoun shed tears after the final, as the defeat dashed their shared dream of having a baby.

"It was the toughest loss of my career because emotionally it destroyed me, not only winning Wimbledon, but the idea of having a baby just vanished with the trophy of Wimbledon. So I think that’s what killed me and Karim, we were crying like babies," she added.

Ons Jabeur: "It scares me so much to go back and play a final, but I know I have to do this"

Ons Jabeur candidly discussed her apprehensions about competing in another Grand Slam final. However, she emphasized her determination to win a Major title in her career, labeling it her "life's mission."

"It scares me so much to go back and play a final, but I know I have to do this. I want to do bigger things than just a Grand Slam, but it will be a shame, a missing piece if I don’t make that one. I have to [win a slam], I have no choice, maybe it’s my life’s mission to do it," Ons Jabeur said in the documentary.

Jabeur has competed in three Grand Slam finals to date. She reached her maiden Major final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she took on Elena Rybakina. Rybakina battled back from a set down to defeat the 29-year-old 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and clinch her maiden Grand Slam final.

The Tunisian then locked horns with Iga Swiatek in the 2022 US Open final. She was unable to get over the line once more as the Pole claimed a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory to secure the title in New York.

Ons Jabeur's most recent appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in a defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.