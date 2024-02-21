"The idea of losing doesn't seem to have dawned on Jannik Sinner" - Tennis journalist credits Italian's 'mental elevation' for undefeated run in 2024

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim praised Jannik Sinner’s remarkable mental strength and resilience, which have propelled him to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open and his first title as a Major champion at the Rotterdam Open.

Since late 2023, Sinner has achieved significant success, reaching the Wimbledon Championships semifinals, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Canada, finishing as ATP Finals runner-up, and leading Italy to their first Davis Cup victory in 47 years.

The Italian kicked off the 2024 season with a triumph, defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals and clinching his maiden Grand Slam trophy by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. His momentum continued with another title in Rotterdam, where he defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

Wertheim discussed Sinner’s impressive post-Grand Slam performance in a recent episode of "Served with Andy Roddick", hosted by 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick.

Wertheim noted that Sinner had improved his serve and his movement, which made him a formidable opponent on any surface. The journalist also talked about the 22-year-old’s confidence and consistency, which he attributed to his "mental upgrade".

"I mean we we talked about sort of the adjustments of the service motion and you know he [Jannik Sinner] is a big guy that I think people are finally realizing. This is like a 6'5" athlete. This guy's got probably 6 inches on Alcaraz, but I think this mental upgrade, this is like post U.S. Open," Wertheim said (at 04:52).

Wertheim opined that Sinner approaches the game with a mindset where accepting defeat is not an option.

"This isn’t a very compressed period of time, but he [Jannik Sinner] plays like losing hasn’t entered the equation for him. The idea of losing doesn't really seem to have dawned on him. And that's that's a nice place to be," he added.

Tennis Journalist praises Jannik Sinner’s ability to handle pressure in the most crucial moments

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open

During the podcast, Jon Wertheim said that Jannik Sinner has undergone a "mental elevation" that has transformed him from a promising talent to a formidable champion.

Wertheim praised Sinner's "terrifically underrated" break-back ability, highlighting his mastery of breaking back opponents immediately after losing their serve, a skill that the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have consistently demonstrated throughout their careers.

"This mental elevation that he [Jannik Sinner] has done. Six months ago you would say boy nice player, all the tools tools are there but not the guy I want with my life on the line. Not the guy I’m necessarily betting on it. He has completely turned, that are, not just winning close matches, just the little things," Wertheim said (at 04:15).

"This is what Novak [Djokovic] and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] and in his prime Roger [Federer] did, the 'break backs'. The fact that when you do go down break point you absolutely make the other guy earn it. And then again the these this break back stat which is always terrifically underrated, is something that he has now mastered it," he added.