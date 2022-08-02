"The irony of a tennis tournament being called The US Open but closing off the participation of a player" - Social commentator James Melville questions Novak Djokovic's ineligibility to play in New York

Novak Djokovic should be allowed to take part in the upcoming US Open, according to social commentator James Melville. The Scottish communications and sponsorship consultant took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Djokovic's current situation regarding his ineligibility to participate in the New York Major.

According to current immigration rules in the USA, Novak Djokovic is barred from entering the country as he hasn't taken the COVID-19 vaccine. However, many analysts feel Djokovic should be given the chance to play at Flushing Meadows and there should be some amendments to the current rules.

While quoting a Mirror.co.uk article regarding Djokovic's decision to continue training for the US Open despite his fate hanging by a thin thread, Melville gave his opinion on the Serbian's future. The freelance writer and political pundit wrote that despite the tournament being called the US 'Open', the irony is that doors are closed for Djokovic.

He wrote in his Tweet, "The irony of a tennis tournament being called The US Open but closing off the participation of a player because of his own medical choice."

James Melville 🚜 @JamesMelville



#LetNovakPlay



mirror.co.uk/sport/tennis/t… The irony of a tennis tournament being called The US Open but closing off the participation of a player because of his own medical choice. The irony of a tennis tournament being called The US Open but closing off the participation of a player because of his own medical choice.#LetNovakPlaymirror.co.uk/sport/tennis/t…

Novak Djokovic is affirm on not getting vaccinated

Novak Djokovic in action. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Earlier this year in January, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing an appeal against the cancelation of his visa. Despite missing out on a chance to defend his Major title in Melbourne, Djokovic remained admanant against getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic maintained his stance on not getting the jab and had to miss several tournaments like the Miami Open and Indian Wells Open. The Serbian admitted that he will stay unvaccinated even if it comes at the cost of missing out on major tournaments.

Laver Cup @LaverCup One of the game’s all-time greats, @DjokerNole , will be back in blue at Laver Cup London 2022. One of the game’s all-time greats, @DjokerNole, will be back in blue at Laver Cup London 2022. https://t.co/Ej4sQeUlJO

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic recently commented that he is not going to North America until he gets the green light on his visa process. The former World No.1 said he will be there in New York providing if he gets permission.

“I'm not going to go to America if I don't have permission, so the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all,” he said in quotes published by Reuters.

“People still think I forced my way to Australia and tried to come in with no paper, permission or exemption - it is not true.

Djokovic further added that he would want to play in the Australian Open, as he has savored great success in the country, winning a record nine titles in Melbourne.

“That was proven on the court case, so I would never go into a country where I didn't have permission to travel. I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country.

“Hopefully I can be there in January because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America and everywhere I can possibly play.”

The US Open will begin from August 29 but Djokovic's chances of taking part in the New York Major currently look slim.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Novak Djokovic be given green light to take part in the US Open? Yes No 0 votes so far