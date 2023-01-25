"The louder and more emotional it is, the better" - Novak Djokovic only made stronger by noisy atomosphere, says former coach Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic's former coach and six-time Grand Slam winner, Boris Becker, recently said that the Serb thrives in a "louder" and "emotional" atmosphere.

The nine-time champion advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 25 at Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old Serb destroyed the Russian ace 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. The fourth seed, who had his left thigh strapped again, will face American Tommy Paul in the semifinals on Friday, January 27.

During the match, both players were forced to stop playing at one point due to a particularly loud heckler, who was later warned by umpire James Keothavong.

Following that, Boris Becker told Eurosport that the "louder" and more "emotional" the atmosphere on the court is, the better for the players, especially Djokovic. He claimed that the Serb "thrives" in such situations.

"It's a theatrical play on the court, where you want to entertain your spectators. You need the feedback. The louder and more emotional it is the better for the performances of the players - and Djokovic, in particular, thrives on that," Becker said.

"I'm not surprised, but repeatedly impressed" - Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic's performance at the Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 10.

Boris Becker then commented on Novak Djokovic's performance at the 2023 Australian Open. He stated that he is "repeatedly impressed" by the Serb's ability to deliver such performances back-to-back. He added that he always finds his "motivation" and momentum right on time.

"I'm not surprised, but repeatedly impressed that he is able to deliver his performances again and again," Boris Becker said.

"He has been on the tennis tour for quite a few years now, and he has been a bit injured physically - that he always finds the motivation and the strength to play his best tennis right on the dot is impressive," he added further.

The two-time Australian Open champion then advised the 21 Grand Slam winner not to get too "euphoric" about the future. He stated that he should unwind tonight before focusing on his next match the following day.

"The most important thing is that he doesn't let that impress him now - the semi-final is coming up and he must not look to the future too euphorically," Boris Becker said.

"He must tick off the match now, relax a bit tonight, and then concentrate on the next match from tomorrow," he added shortly.

The fourth seed has won both of his previous matches in straight sets and is now just two wins away from a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

