Maria Sharapova has revealed Steffi Graf to be the driving force behind her decision to participate in Pickleball Slam 2.

Sharapova will team up with John McEnroe to take on the formidable duo of Andre Agassi and Graf in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. The WTA legends will make their pickleball debut at the event, unlike McEnroe and Agassi, who also featured in its inaugural edition last year.

Sharapova and McEnroe will battle it out against Agassi and Graf for a $1 million purse in a blockbuster showdown on Sunday, February 4. The highly anticipated event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida.

Ahead of the event, Maria Sharapova revealed that her main incentive to take part in Pickleball Slam 2 was having the opportunity to compete against Steffi Graf, whom she greatly admired.

"The main reason I wanted to participate in this event was to play against Steffi Graf, who I admired for so many years," she told Forbes.

The Russian's desire to face Graf comes as no surprise, as she never had the chance to take on the 22-time Grand Slam champion during her tennis career. The German hung up her racquet in 1999, before Sharapova even made her professional debut.

Sharapova then expressed confidence in her and McEnroe's ability to challenge Graf and Agassi, conveying her excitement to lock horns with the duo.

"It’ll be great to compete against (Graf) and Andre with John—all of us playing this sport that’s having such a moment. I’ve been practicing a bunch, so we’ll see. But I think John and I are going to be a formidable team," she said.

Andre Agassi hails Steffi Graf as his "secret weapon" for Pickleball Slam 2, admits he's "worried" about Maria Sharapova

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and John McEnroe have been playfully exchanging jabs in the lead-up to Pickleball Slam 2. In a recent promotional clip for the event, Agassi quipped that he wouldn't need a complex strategy against McEnroe as the former World No. 1 had a tendency to "defeat himself."

"Mac is one of those guys who you don't have to overthink your strategy because he kinda defeats himself, I'm kinda counting on that as game plan A," Agassi said, via the competition's Instagram account.

The American then confidently hailed Steffi Graf as his "secret weapon" for the clash but admitted his concerns about Maria Sharapova posing a formidable threat.

"But game plan B is being so much better, (then Steffi Graf points to herself) my secret weapon. We have 30 Grand Slams and Mac has 7. I'm worried about Maria though because if she gets into Pickleball I can see her being effective," he added.

Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick triumphed over John McEnroe and Michael Chang in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam, securing a 3-1 win to claim the $1 million prize purse.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi