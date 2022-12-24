"The master at work" - Eugenie Bouchard expresses admiration for Novak Djokovic after witnessing the Serb in action at the World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic was in action at the World Tennis League on Friday, December 23. Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance and got to witness the Serb playing up close, as she went on to share words of admiration for the player.

The former World No. 1, representing the Falcons, was up against Sebastian Ofner of the Kites as his team played out their final group stage match of the tournament. Bouchard of the Kites team was present at the player's box as she watched the 21-time Grand Slam champion perform up close.

After the match, Bouchard took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of Djokovic playing against Ofner as she showered praise on the player.

"The master at work," she wrote on her Instagram story, tagging the Serb.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story on Friday

Eugenie Bouchard posted another Instagram story right after to applaud the Serb once again as she wrote:

"Watching Novak up close was so cool"

Bouchard expressed delight upon being able to watch the Serb in action up close

The Canadian player was not in action on the court on Friday as her teammate Sania Mirza took her place and paired up with Holger Rune for the mixed doubles tie, whereas Iga Swiatek went ahead to represent the team for the women's singles.

Novak Djokovic registers his first win in the World Tennis League, beats Sebastian Ofner

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic finally clinched his first ever win in the 2022 World Tennis League as he outclassed Sebastian Ofner of Team Kites on Friday.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in straight sets against Alexander Zverev in his opening match of the exhibition tournament, the 35-year-old came out stronger on Friday to register a victory against Ofner. The Serb had to put in a valiant effort to steer the game his way after he lost the initial set. The match was eventually decided on a tie-break.

The nine-time Australian Open champion's victory could not help his team win the match against the Kites as they lost their women's singles and mixed doubles ties.

With no team wins so far in the tournament, Djokovic's Falcons stay bottom of the table as the league stage concluded on Friday. Meanwhile, the Kites won all their league matches and qualified for the finals. They willl now face the Hawks in Saturday's final.

