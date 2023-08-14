Novak Djokovic recently set foot in the United States after 2 years, the first time since his loss in the final of the 2021 US Open. The Serb's return witnessed a mammoth show of support from fans during his practice session in Cincinnati, leaving users on social media delighted.

The Serbian superstar was restricted from participating in any tour-level events in North America due to his unwavering stance against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Consequently, he was unable to appear in any tournaments held in the States for 2 years (starting 2022).

However, US President Joe Biden scrapped the restrictions earlier this year, permitting unvaccinated travelers to enter the nation without proof of vaccination. As a result, Djokovic will now kickstart the North American hardcourt swing with his participation in the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Serb's return to the Ohio tournament attracted a massive crowd to his practice session over the weekend. Countless spectators flocked around the court, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's game.

After witnessing the overwhelming support for Novak Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open premises, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their gratification.

One tennis fan took a shot at the media and claimed that they would rather mislead the public into hating Djokovic than portray tennis enthusiasts' love and respect for him.

"Cincinnati, Ohio. Ahead of the Cincinnati Masters tournament. The media would have you believe the public doesn't like Djokovic. That's false. Sure he has his haters, but many, many people love and respect him. And not just for his tennis ability," the fan wrote.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, stating:

"Yes. This is how it is everywhere he goes. He has more open titles than any male player in history."

One tennis fan stated Serb will always remain a hero, writing:

"Win or lose, this man's a hero."

Here are some more reactions by tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic showcases dance moves ahead of Cincinnati Open 2023

Novak Djokovic shows off his dance moves in Cincinnati

While in preparation for his 2023 Cincinnati Open campaign, a jolly Novak Djokovic took to social media to showcase his impressive dance moves. In addition to his dance moves, Djokovic was also seen sporting a brand-new beard ahead of the hardcourt event, which will be his first since the loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon.

Having received a bye in the first round, the World No. 2 will open his campaign in Cincinnati against either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

