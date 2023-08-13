WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off his dance moves while looking fit and raring to go at Cincinnati Open 2023

Novak Djokovic recently showed off his impeccable dance moves while preparing to kick off his 2023 Cincinnati Open campaign.

Djokovic was barred from competing in America since the 2021 US Open due to his steadfast refusal to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Consequently, he was unable to participate in any tennis tournaments held in the States over the past two years.

However, a few months ago, US President Joe Biden lifted the COVID-19 restrictions, thereby permitting non-residents and unvaccinated individuals to enter the country without the need for proof of vaccination. Consequently, the Serb will participate at the Cincinnati Open and subsequently compete in the 2023 US Open after a two-year hiatus.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is a clear favorite to win in Cincinnati. The 36-year-old will likely go head-to-head with either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the competition.

Novak Djokovic recently took to social media to share a video of himself showing off his impressive dance moves while sporting a stylish new beard ahead of the ATP 1000 Masters event.

He appeared to be fit and looking ready to compete at the Cincinnati Masters.

"Preparations ✔️ off to @cincytennis 🎾 💪 ," the Serb captioned his Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic has won the Cincinnati Masters title on two previous occasions

Western & Southern Open - Day 10

After enduring five previous defeats in the Western & Southern Open finals, Novak Djokovic finally emerged victorious and claimed his maiden Cincinnati Masters title in 2018. He beat Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 on the final. With the win, the Serb became first player to accomplish the career Golden Masters in singles, having won all of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events in his illustrious career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, secured his second title at the Cincinnati Open in 2020 by defeating Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The historic victory also marked the completion of his double career Golden Masters.

After missing the tournament in 2021 and 2022, Novak Djokovic will be determined to secure his third title at the event. He will be participating in both the singles and doubles categories, teaming up with his compatriot Nikola Cacic for the doubles.

The Cincinnati Masters will serve as his only preparatory event leading up to the 2023 US Open as the former World No. 1 had decided to withdraw from the Canadian Open.

