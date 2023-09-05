Tennis fans drew a comparison between the 2022 NCAA champions, Ben Shelton and Peyton Stearns, after the latter remarked on her lack of sponsorship.

Stearns' campaign at the 2023 US Open came to an end in the fourth round after Marketa Vondrousova claimed a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2 victory to advance to her maiden quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

An unusual occurrence during the match grabbed attention after a fan commented on Stearns switching outfits between sets. The American donned a navy blue Lululemon outfit for the first two sets before changing into a cherry-colored Nike kit for the final set.

"Did Nike sign Peyton Stearns in the toilet break, istg she was wearing Lululemon in the first two sets. That ain't just a different coloured dress it's a whole new brand!" the fan posted.

In response to the fan's comment, Peyton Stearns joked that the change of outfit and brand was caused by her lack of sponsorship.

"Unsponsored life," she commented.

One fan was astonished by the American lacking sponsorship offers from major brands.

"How is it possible someone big hasn't grabbed you yet....!?" the fan posted.

Another fan took issue with the apparent double standards in the treatment of the former NCAA champions. The fan highlighted that while Ben Shelton has secured a partnership with Roger Federer-backed On, Peyton Stearns is yet to lock down an apparel sponsor.

"Bugs me that the men’s NCAA winner has gotten a whole ass federer behind him and this is how the women’s gets treated. I know Shelton made waves last summer + AO but still," the fan wrote.

Other fans, however, confidently asserted that brands would be eager to sponsor the 21-year-old after her performance at the US Open.

"Not for long! Keep up the good work," one fan commented.

"Won't be unsponsored for long!!!!!! Great tournament!" another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"We’re both rooting for each other" - Peyton Stearns on Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton through to the US Open QF

Following her defeat, Peyton Stearns opened up about her recent interaction with Ben Shelton, emphasizing their mutual support and shared enthusiasm for each other's success on the tour.

"I just saw him [Ben Shelton] in the hallway and we chatted. We feed off each other. We both won [NCAA titles] in the same year. It’s impressive to see what he’s doing on the men’s tour and vice versa. We’re not competing against each other and we’re both Americans, so I think we’re both rooting for each other," she said, as per usopen.org.

Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. He will lock horns with Frances Tiafoe in a blockbuster all-American clash.

Meanwhile, the third American man to make it through to the US Open quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz, will take on Novak Djokovic for a place in the semifinal. Fritz will aim to secure his first-ever victory over the Serb after being beaten in their seven previous encounters.

