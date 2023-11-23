"The moment Jannik Sinner landed here, that's where it went wrong" - Netherlands Davis Cup captain on his team's exit at the hands of Italy 

Team Netherlands' captain Paul Haarhuis jokingly attributed the team's exit from the Davis Cup Finals to the arrival of Jannik Sinner in Malaga.

On Thursday, Italy locked horns with the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. The Dutch took the lead early on as Botic Van De Zandschulp defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(7). The Italians then leveled the tie as World No. 4 Jannik Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Italy booked their spot in the semi-finals in the doubles tie as the duo of Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego defeated Netherlands' Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

During the post-match press conference, Netherlands Davis Cup captain Paul Haarhuis hailed Jannik Sinner's performance in the quarterfinal clash.

"The moment Jannik [Sinner] landed here in Malaga. I think that's where it went wrong," Haarhuis laughed.

He added:

"No, he just played very well, singles and doubles. We know he's on fire. We know he's got confidence. And he showed it also in doubles, and he took the lead. Was serving good. Made a lot of returns, and every second shot was just so strong."

The Dutch captain called the clash "the Sinner show". He said:

"Yeah, I thought these guys played well. They created some chances on [Lorenzo] Sonego's serve, but the other guys just came up. Jannik really helped Sonego there in the moments that Sonego needed help. I felt like it was the Sinner show today."

"Jannik Sinner is having a great year" - Netherlands Davis Cup captain hails Italian

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin

Jannik Sinner entered the Davis Cup Finals in fine form as he finished runner-up at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, losing to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 3-6, 3-6. However, his performance in the season-ending championships was incredible as he cruised past the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev on his way to the summit clash.

During the press conference at the Davis Cup Finals, the Netherlands' captain, Paul Haarhuis, stated that he wasn't surprised at Jannik Sinner's performance as he reflected on the Italian's run-in at the ATP Finals. He said:

"No, I wasn't surprised, because this is how he's been playing. He played last week. He played a little tournament in Turin. I think maybe you saw him there in Turin? You know, was he playing okay or was he playing really good there in Turin? I mean, he's coming in with big confidence. He's having a great year."

The Dutch captain further heaped praise on Sinner and stated:

"I was expecting him to be, and this is his game, is serving big, returning big. In singles, he made so many returns too. So this is his game, and he's being very aggressive from the baseline. Obviously, you know, he's not a serve-and-volley guy, but he's eager and trying to do the right things in doubles because he's really trying to be active."

Haarhuis opined that the importance of the quarterfinal clash being tied at 1-1 served as a motivating factor for Jannik Sinner's performance at the Davis Cup Finals. The Dutch captain concluded:

"So, no, I wasn't surprised. No, I wasn't surprised by his level. And it's Davis Cup, so he has more motivation than, let's say, in January when he plays in Adelaide the first round of a doubles there. Then they usually use that for just a good warmup. Now, especially at 1-All, it's all or nothing. So, no, I was not surprised. Maybe you were; I was not."

