"The pathetic parody of women continues" - Martina Navratilova on US Interior Secretary's interview with drag queen in light of LGBT History Month

Martina Navratilova did not take kindly to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's interview with drag queen Pattie Gonia in honor of LGBT History Month.

Haaland conducted an interview with Pattie Gonia at the Stonewall National Monument in New York, which is the first American national monument dedicated to LGBT rights and history.

She asked Pattie Gonia about the significance of Stonewall in American history. In response, Gonia emphasized the importance of acknowledging the history of discrimination against the LGBT community, particularly at places like Stonewall.

"I think it’s because queer rights are more under attack than ever. And I think if we don’t acknowledge the past, we’re bound to repeat. So, at a place like Stonewall, this beautiful place, it’s a place where so much discrimination and hatred occurred against the queer community, but it’s also a place where resistance and queer joy and queer liberation happened," Gonia said.

Gonia also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the queer community and underscored the need for collaborative efforts to establish a fairer and equitable future.

Haaland shared the interview on social media as part of her commemoration of LGBT History Month.

"To celebrate LGBT History Month, I joined outdoor advocate and climate movement icon @pattiegonia to discuss how places like @StonewallNPS help tell our country’s full and honest story," Haaland posted on X.

Martina Navratilova responded to the interview with disbelief and frustration, condemning it as another "pathetic parody" of women.

"Is this a joke? The pathetic parody of women continues," she commented.

Martina Navratilova defends her criticism of US Interior Secretary's interview with drag queen

Martina Navratilova was subjected to backlash over her remarks on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's interview with drag queen Pattie Gonia.

After a user accused the 18-time Grand Slam champion of trying to benefit from the efforts of others, including trans activists, and labeled her a "bigoted Karen," the Czech-American highlighted her long-standing commitment to fighting for women's rights.

"Lol! Really? And which people would that be? Because I was on the front line before there was a front line. And you will never convince me to stop fighting for equal rights for women- thank you," Navratilova responded.

The former World No. 1 also shut down a user's attempt to draw a comparison between the drag queen and "butch lesbians."

"And how exactly are we supposed to know the difference? And please do not compare males to butch females. Thank you," she replied.

