"The police chiefs will pay more attention": Martina Navratilova on Texas youngster receiving $3.5 million settlement after witnessing aunt's murder

Martina Navratilova has recently reacted to the news of the city of Fort Worth, Texas, agreeing to pay Zion Carr a $3.5 million settlement. This was awarded to the boy because he witnessed his aunt, Atatiana Jefferson being fatally shot by a police officer in 2019.

At the time of the incident, Carr was playing video games with Jefferson at her residence when Officer Aaron Dean responded to a welfare check call and fatally shot the 28-year-old woman.

Police assault and violence against Black people is statically higher in America. Martina Navratilova stated that this significant settlement to Zion Carr will serve as a wake-up call for police chiefs to acknowledge the unfortunate reality that police officers tend to disproportionately detain, assault, and mistreat Black individuals.

"When these shootings and killings become too expensive maybe then, maybe THEN the police chiefs will pay more attention…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova previously slammed Americans for their gun use

Martina Navratilova has long been a vocal critic of America's lenient gun control laws, which grant virtually anyone the ability to acquire a firearm.

The gun culture in America is undeniably pervasive. They have the highest rate of gun ownership in the world, which is legally safeguarded by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Guns serve various purposes, including self-defense, hunting, and unfortunately, mass shootings as well. Consequently, several people have advocated for stricter gun control laws.

The former World No. 1 previously voiced her concern while reacting to the shooting in Washington. A man was fatally shot in front of his wife, while attempting to ensure the safe passage of a deer, by a man who was trying to scare the couple. She emphasized that it is particularly alarming that in America, individuals who are easily frightened can possess a gun and potentially use it at any moment.

"I mean… only in America. The land of scaredy-cats with guns…" Martina Navratilova posted on X .

In June of this year, Navratilova referred to a tragic mass shooting that occurred in a parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri, and came across as a disturbing new reality in America. There have been over 250 mass shootings in America this year alone, sparking intense debates about gun control in American politics. Despite the urgency of the issue, no effective actions have been implemented thus far to tackle this problem.

"Just another normal day in America. Because this is the new normal…" Navratilova tweeted.

