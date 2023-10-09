"The pros" - Eugenie Bouchard wishes 'Happy Canadian Thanksgiving' as she celebrates holiday with family; shows their dinner prep tradition

Eugenie Bouchard extended her heartfelt wishes for Canadian Thanksgiving as she celebrated the holiday with her family. In addition to expressing her gratitude, she also shared a glimpse of their dinner preparation tradition.

Thanksgiving is a Canadian holiday and harvest festival, celebrated annually on the second Monday in October. The occasion is dedicated to expressing gratitude for the harvest and other blessings bestowed upon people throughout the past year. The tradition of Thanksgiving in Canada dates back to its inaugural observance on November 6, 1879.

Eugenie Bouchard recently took to social media to share several pictures and videos of how she and her family celebrated the holiday. She extended Thanksgiving wishes to her fans and followers, while also shedding light on her family's dinner preparation tradition.

"Happy Canadian Thanksgiving🍁 ," Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

Bouchard also shared numerous pictures of her family engaging in the preparation of deep-fried turkey.

"The pros," Bouchard wrote.

"Deep frying the turkey," she added.

A look into Eugenie Bouchard's performance in the 2023 season

Eugenie Bouchard's 2023 season has been marked by disappointment. The Canadian has encountered significant challenges in regaining her top form, resulting in a lack of consistent results on the court.

Bouchard has encountered premature exits in the qualifying rounds of seven out of the 12 WTA tournaments this season. However, she gave her best performance in a WTA 125 event held in Florence, Italy, where she managed to reach the quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old most recently participated in the 2023 Guadalajara Open. Despite receiving a wild card, she only managed to reach the second round in singles and was eliminated in the opening round of the doubles event alongside her partner, Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva.

Bouchard began her singles campaign at the tournament with a commanding straight-set triumph over Renata Zarazua, prevailing 6-1, 7-6 (4).

However, the Canadian's journey was halted in the subsequent round when she faced off against the seventh seed, Veronika Kudermetova. Despite Bouchard's valiant effort to force a tie-break in the second set, Kudermetova emerged victorious, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Eugenie Bouchard partnered up with Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva for the doubles event. Unfortunately, the duo faced defeat in the opening round, succumbing to Tereza Mihalikova and Yifan Xu, 4-6, 6-7 (6-8).

Bouchard is currently ranked as the World No. 232, a considerable decline from her career-high position of World No. 5.