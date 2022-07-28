"The queen has arrived in our city, let's go" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka practicing in San Jose for Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka is all set to return to action for the first time since the 2022 French Open, where she suffered a first-round exit after losing to America's Amanda Anisimova over two months ago.

The 24-year-old is gearing up for the US Open swing as she is set to play four events, including the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. Her first tournament is the Silicon Valley Classic, a WTA 500 event, scheduled to be played from August 1-7 on the campus of San Jose State University in California.

Other notable players taking part in the tournament include Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Bianca Andreescu, and Amanda Anisimova.

The tournament's Twitter account posted some photographs of Osaka practicing and fans couldn't help but show their excitement to see her play once again.

"Naomi Osaka slated to play San Jose, Toronto, Cincinnati, and US Open is fantastic news for tennis! This proper buildup of matches, and the fact that she’s won 1 Hard Court Major every year since 2018, makes her a genuine contender to go all the way in New York."

Vansh @vanshv2k Naomi Osaka slated to play San Jose, Toronto, Cincinnati, and US Open is fantastic news for tennis! This proper buildup of matches, and the fact that she’s won 1 Hard Court Major every year since 2018, makes her a genuine contender to go all the way in New York. Naomi Osaka slated to play San Jose, Toronto, Cincinnati, and US Open is fantastic news for tennis! This proper buildup of matches, and the fact that she’s won 1 Hard Court Major every year since 2018, makes her a genuine contender to go all the way in New York.

Naomi Osaka's season so far

Osaka recently split with her coach.

Naomi Osaka is yet to win a title this year, her best result being the runner-up at the Miami Open, where World No. 1 Iga Swiatek outclassed her in straight sets. The Japanese star has played a total of six tournaments in 2022.

The World No. 40 picked up an achilles injury while playing at the Madrid Open earlier this year, forcing her to withdraw from the Italian Open. After an early exit at Roland Garros, the Japanese star realized that the injury needed time to heal.

As a result, Osaka missed the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as well. She caught the attention of fans when, as part of treatment, she posted a video of herself running on an enclosed treadmill, filled with water up to her waist level to strengthen her achilles.

Osaka recently parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette after two and a half years. Under his guidance,the 24-year-old clinched two out of her four Majors. He took to social media to thank Osaka and wish her well for the future.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become. She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey. I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter," Fissette wrote.

She is scheduled to participate in the Silicon Valley Classic, followed by the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, and finally the US Open, which begins on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far