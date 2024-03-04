Rafael Nadal's animated display on Sunday during the Netflix Slam exhibition event alongside Carlos Alcaraz has delighted fans to no end, leaving them with renewed hope for the rest of the season.

While Nadal ended up losing on the night in Las Vegas, a 6-3, 4-6, 12-14 defeat, his attitude during the event was anything short of disappointing. There were fist pumps galore from the 22-time Grand Slam champion, especially towards the end of the match when he had to stave off multiple match points.

One of those saved match points included a stunning passing shot from the Mallorcan's racquet - a trademark forehand down the line that felt like it turned back the clock for his faithful.

Fans took to social media to share their appreciation for the 37-year-old, excited about what lay ahead for him.

"That is the Nadal everyone has been waiting for. Let’s we hope he will play well and having fun at Indian Wells. Everyone must be excited to see him play again," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked about how his passing shot was enough to even make Netflix's official handle tweet like a 'Rafan' - a term of endearment often used to refer to fans of the Spaniard.

"We got Netflix out there tweeting like Rafans," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This made my entire week," another said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"To play here with Carlos Alcaraz in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me" - Rafael Nadal

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Speaking at the presentation ceremony afterward, Rafael Nadal was glad he got the opportunity to put on a show in front of fans in Las Vegas alongside Carlos Alcaraz, stating that it meant "a lot" to him.

"It was great. I was supposed to be here last year; unfortunately, due to some issues, I was not able to be here, I enjoyed a lot. Congratulations to Carlos for a great match," Nadal said.

"And on a personal level, yeah great. I was not able to play a lot for the last two years so to play here with Carlos in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me. Super happy," he added.

Up next, Nadal and Alcaraz will travel to Indian Wells for the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, where they are set to be joined by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and others.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here