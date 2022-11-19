"The real question is, how long is he gonna play Rafa?" - Patrick Mouratoglou on why Novak Djokovic can win up to 10 Grand Slams in the next 3-4 years

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently reflected on Novak Djokovic's potential return to next year's Australian Open. He also explained how the Serb could easily win up to 10 Grand Slams by the time he retires.

Djokovic missed the previous edition because of his unvaccinated status and was slapped with a three-year visa ban. He has now been given the green light after the Australian government is set to overturn his visa ban.

Mouratoglou is a French tennis coach who has coached former World No. 1s like Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Coco Gauff. He is currently coaching Holger Rune.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to post a video expressing his thoughts on the recent developments in the Djokovic fiasco. Calling the news "big news in the tennis world," he said Djokovic's participation in three Grand Slams next year (US Open participation still in doubt due to his unvaccinated status) has the potential to change the history of the game.

"Big news in the tennis world, Novak Djokovic is allowed to play at the Australian Open so probably he will be able to play three grand slams minimum next year. That changes completely, potentially the history of the game because Novak is the one who is winning the most Grand Slams for a few years except in 2020 because Wimbledon was cancelled but otherwise he is scoring between two and three grand Slams every year," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou opined that if the 35-year-old played for three or four more years, he might end up winning six to 10 Grand Slams by the end of his career.

"So if he plays three of four more years and is able to win two to three Grand Slams then he can score between three to ten more Grand Slams. Can you imagine? It is unbelievable," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou also questioned how long Nadal would be able to swing his racquet and, more importantly, win Grand Slams to increase his tally. He added that the younger generation would put forward some interesting years of tennis to "prevent" the Serb from winning more Grand Slams.

"And the real question is how long is he gonna play Rafa, which is a big question and will the young generation, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, all this generation and Zverev and the younger generation, Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Sinner. Will they be able to win Grand Slams and in a way prevent Novak from winning 2 to 3 per year. That are the questions that are so interesting in the future and now because he can play the Grand Slam we are so excited to witness that," Mouratoglou concluded.

Novak Djokovic qualifies for last four at ATP Finals

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Six

Seeded seventh in the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic won all of his group-stage matches to qualify for the semifinals of the year-end championship.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner will take on American Taylor Fritz in his quest for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title. He beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in his last group-stage match on Friday.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes